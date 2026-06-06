7 Best Shonen Anime of 2026 So Far (Ranked by Cool Factor)

2026 is proving a strong year for anime releases, and we’re only halfway through. Even without some of the biggest shonen titles returning — My Hero Academia is officially over, and Demon Slayer‘s next film isn’t due this year — the category is thriving. MHA is expanding on a franchise level, several big titles are continuing their stories, and more are set to make comebacks later in the year. There are also a few new series making waves, one of which is already among 2026’s best shonen releases.

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What’s interesting about 2026 is that seinen seems to be booming nearly as much. Hits like Witch Hat Atelier, Dorohedoro Season 2, and even Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Season 2 (which straddles both categories) are dominating anime discussions. There’s still plenty of shonen for fans to enjoy, though, and these stand out as the coolest releases so far.

7) My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Season 2

TOHO Animation

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes is a solid production, and given the popularity of the original anime, it’s great to have a proper replacement. Vigilantes has lower stakes and is more mature, but it still captures all the thrills of MHA‘s superhero setting. It also offers further context for backstories and relationships alluded to in its predecessor. Season 2 does an especially impressive job on that front, and it manages to up the stakes and action before its through. Because of its smaller scope and stakes, it’s not quite as exciting as other 2026 shonen releases. Even so, it’s a fun enough addition to the lineup to make the top seven.

6) Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Season 2

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

There’s some debate over whether Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End is actually a shonen series, as its slower, more thoughtful storytelling doesn’t quite fit the conventions of the category. Indeed, the fantasy anime seems committed to bucking every trend and trope. Still, its publication in Weekly Shonen Sunday confirms it’s aimed at the demographic. And if we are considering it a shonen, its second season must be included on 2026’s best-of list. The series continues to dominate conversations in anime spaces, and its adventures make for truly engaging and emotional viewing experiences. Its ability to subvert many tropes and still shine also continues to prove impressive. It’s a standout, though shonen fans are likely to find more obvious depictions of the category cooler.

5) JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Steel Ball Run

David Production

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Steel Ball Run is officially here, though Netflix’s release schedule is understandably raising eyebrows. The first 48-minute episode, or “1st STAGE,” started streaming on the platform back in March. The next batch of episodes won’t arrive until Fall 2026, so it’s hard to rank this higher in the meantime. Yet it needs to be on the list, even if it’s closer to the bottom. In typical JoJo‘s fashion, Steel Ball Run is proving vibrant, stylish, and fun. It overcomes the challenges of adapting the manga’s race too, putting fans’ fears to rest. If the rest of Steel Ball Run continues on this trajectory, it will likely move closer to the top of this list.

4) One Piece Season 22

Courtesy of Toei Animation

Twenty-two seasons in, One Piece is an evergreen hit — and despite its length, the shonen classic never gets old. It continues to be one of the coolest ongoing anime, and that will likely continue until the day it ends…a day that’s hard to imagine ever arriving. Season 22 is still in the process of tackling the manga’s Elbaph arc, but it’s maintaining a strong momentum as it does. It’s keeping the excitement around the series alive and well, even if its broadcast schedule is a little different. Its pacing and animation help in that endeavor, though its regular presence makes it slightly less exciting than newer shonen. Depending how epic things get, it could still rank higher as Season 22 progresses.

3) Hell’s Paradise Season 2

Image Courtesy of MAPPA

For how great it is, it feels like Hell’s Paradise Season 2 isn’t getting enough love this year — but the dark shonen show is one of the best offerings of the last sixth months. This second chapter digs deeper into the series’ lore, as well as its complicated characters. It also continues to be tense, thrilling, and stunningly animated. What’s most impressive is the level of depth the series offers, which is almost on par with hits like Jujutsu Kaisen. It’s not quite as cool as the shonen phenomenon, nor is it getting as much attention as a newer series. It’s still high among 2026’s releases, though, and just as worthy of praise.

2) Daemons of the Shadow Realm

Image courtesy of Bones Film

So many of 2026’s best shonen are continuing series, but Daemons of the Shadow Realm is one of the rare releases that’s both new and immediately excellent. Since it’s from the same mangaka who wrote Fullmetal Alchemist, that’s no surprise. It’s clear Studio Bones is approaching the show with passion and a commitment to quality, and there’s nothing cooler than a fresh story that opens with well-animated action and a strong hook. Daemons of the Shadow Realm boasts many strengths that make Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood such a masterpiece, and it could become one itself. We’re not invested enough for it to top 2026’s best shonen, but it still ranks near the top of the list.

1) Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

Jujutsu Kaisen remains one of the biggest ongoing anime, and its third season perfectly encapsulates why. Adapting the first portion of the manga’s Culling Game arc, Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 kicks off with an action-packed, two-episode premiere — and it doesn’t let up from there. Heading into the Summer 2026 season, Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 continues to be one of the strongest series of the year. Its stunning animation, thrilling action, and excellence when it comes to character work all contribute to its success. It continues to be one of the coolest anime, both looking at 2026 and on a grander scale. No other 2026 release has challenged it, but Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 4 just might.

What’s your favorite shonen anime of 2026 so far? Leave a comment and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!