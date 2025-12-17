7 New Anime Coming to Netflix in 2026

2025 has been another exciting year for anime fans with the return of several exciting shows such as Solo Leveling, Dandadan, The Apothecary Diaries, and many more. Additionally, the year also introduced several new additions to the anime world, including Sakamoto Days and Witch Watch. However, if you thought this year was thrilling, you will be blown away by what the upcoming year has in store for you. 2026 is right around the corner, and just the Winter 2026 lineup confirms the return of several fan-favorite shows, including Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End, Jujutsu Kaisen, Hell’s Paradise, Fire Force, and My Hero Academia: Vigilantes, and more. But that’s not the best part, since the entire year is jam-packed with some of the most incredible shows ever.

In recent years, the streaming giant Netflix has been more involved with new anime projects as the industry continues to grow at an exponential rate. As one of the biggest streaming platforms in the world, it has several incredible series available for streaming and continues to expand almost every month. While fans await the return of hit shows next year, Netflix has its own range of original series awaiting their debut.

7) Dorohedoro Season 2

Image Courtesy of MAPPA

One of MAPPA’s most underrated action shows confirmed a second season four years after the anime’s debut. This thrilling story follows Caiman, a man with a lizard head, with no recollection of his past. He hunts sorcerers with his friend Nikaido in a brutal place known as the Hole, where the strong prey on the weak. Caiman is looking for answers about his past as he is cursed by a strange appearance and tormented by nightmares. The second season will be released in 2026, although the exact release date hasn’t been confirmed yet.

6) Devil May Cry Season 2

Image Courtesy of Studio Mir

Based on one of the most famous Japanese video game franchises of the same name by Capcom, the series was created by Adi Shankar and animated by the South Korean studio Mir. The story follows Dante, a demon hunter for hire who attempts to stop a demonic invasion of Earth led by White Rabbit, a demonic terrorist who seeks revenge on humans. Dante also keeps running into more trouble as he is hunted by the government organization Dark Realm Command (DARKCOM). The second season will drop on May 12th, 2026.

5) Pokémon Horizons: Season 3—Rising Hope (Part 1)

Image Courtesy of Netflix

The upcoming Pokémon Horizons: Season 3—Rising Hope (Part 1) will release 11 episodes on January 6th, 2026, continuing the story a year after the events in Laqua. The central characters, Liko and Roy, will return to the series as they plan to rebuild the Rising Volt Tacklers, which don’t have a leader now. Dot, Roy’s new Lucario, who is also an expert intel gatherer, will join them, along with Ult, who has declared himself to be Roy’s new rival. Additionally, amid their journey, Liko, Roy, and Dot will also have to unravel the mystery of a pink mist that’s having a major impact on the nearby Pokémon.

4) Cosmic Princess Kaguya!

Image Courtesy of Twin Engine

This promising Netflix original film will be released on January 26th, 2026, featuring a reimagined version of an old Japanese folktale, The Tale of the Bamboo Cutter. Cosmic Princess Kaguya! is the feature-length directorial debut of Shingo Yamashita, the director of opening sequences for popular anime such as Jujutsu Kaisen Season 1 and Chainsaw Man. The story follows two girls who form a special bond through music as they take center stage in the dream-filled virtual realm of Tsukuyomi.

3) JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Part 7: Steel Ball Run

Image Courtesy of David Production

Based on Hirohiko Araki’s classic series, the seventh part will be released in 2026, as fans await the release date. The story takes place in the American Old West as thousands of people line up in San Diego to win the fifty million dollars. Since the era of horses is reaching its end, participants are allowed to use any vehicle they wish. Part 7 focuses on Gyro Zeppeli, a racer who has two steel balls at his waist instead of a gun. Johnny Joestar, a former horse racer, encounters Gyro and swears to uncover the secret behind the steel balls.

2) Baki- Dou Season 1

Image Courtesy of TMS Entertainment

Sequel to one of the most famous anime on Netflix, Baki Hanma, this upcoming series follows the protagonist as he spends his days in boredom after winning the title of the World’s Strongest Boy. He defends his title in the Kourakuken Underground Arena, dissatisfied with his opponents, who don’t even put up a good fight against him. However, his peaceful days are over as the country is turned upside down after the truth behind the successful cloning of the legendary samurai Musashi Miyamoto comes to light. The anime is expected to be released on February 26th, 2026.

1) Love Through a Prism

Image Courtesy of WIT Studio

Love Through a Prism is an original story written by Yoko Kamio, the renowned shōjo mangaka best known for creating the acclaimed series Boys Over Flowers. The anime will release 20 episodes on January 20th, 2026. The story is set in the early 1900s, following an aspiring artist, Lili Ichijouin, who traveled all the way from Japan to enroll in the prestigious Saint Thomas Art Academy. Unfortunately, her parents wouldn’t let her continue her studies if she didn’t rank at the top of her class. As she strives to fulfill their demands, she meets Kit Church, a gifted student who is hiding his fair share of secrets.

