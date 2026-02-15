5 Ways Jujutsu Kaisen Ruins Its Ending With the Sequel

Jujutsu Kaisen is nearing the end of its official sequel series, and while it might have started out as a great idea, the sequel only continues to ruin the ending that the original got to have. When Jujutsu Kaisen first announced it was ending its run with Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine back in 2024, it really took fans by surprise because the ending seemed to come out of nowhere. And when it did finally come to an end, it led to a huge debate among fans about whether or not the ending was actually a good one.

When it was announced last year that Jujutsu Kaisen was going to be returning for an official sequel series, fans were excited at the prospect of how series creator Gege Akutami would follow up on Yuji Itadori’s journey. But as the sequel series nears its climax and still leaves many questions from the original series unanswered, it’s a little clearer now that the sequel was a good idea but maybe ruins a bit of what made that original series ending so good in retrospect.

Courtesy of Shueisha

One of the initial appealing factors of Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo’s existence was the hope that fans would get to see what came after the final pages of the original. Instead, the series jumps ahead to 80 years in the future and shows off more of how Japan has changed in the wake of the Shibuya Incident and Shinjuku Showdown events. Although there are small teases as to how it all connects to the original series, everything that happens is so far detached from the original series’ timeline that fans still have yet to get a proper update on their favorite characters.

Even as the sequel comes to an end, we haven’t gotten any update on Megumi Fushiguro’s fate after the original series (which didn’t even happen in the epilogue chapters, hilariously enough). These things that fans actually wanted to see never came to fruition in the sequel, and now it just feels like a waste.

4). It Keeps Introducing Characters

Shueisha

Jujutsu Kaisen‘s sequel introduces a whole new generation of characters, and that’s just further layering on one of the original’s biggest issues. The original series loved to litter its scenes with just tons of characters with distinct powers and personalities, and often left many of them on the wayside when it started properly telling its story. This left a lot of potential on the table (and why fans thought the ending came too soon in the first place), and the sequel only exacerbates the issue.

We get an entirely new generation of characters, and on top of that things get even more complicated with the introduction of aliens into this world. It feels like it’s been expanding to further explore how Jujutsu high society and its systems work, but also doesn’t really want to flesh out those ideas either. It’s just a lot of new faces who ultimately won’t matter because, once again, it’s still so far removed from the original.

3). Jujutsu Kaisen Was Never About Jujutsu Society

Courtesy of Shueisha

While the Jujutsu Sorcery higher ups were always some kind of shadow organization dictating the grander rules that the original series followed, it was never really about any of that. Anytime something big happened with the higher ups, it was usually dealt off-screen such as Gojo wiping them all about before his fight with Sukuna, Mei Mei taking her place as a leader in the groups and so on. So when Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo began and started to focus on this aspect for once, it seemed intriguing at first.

The introduction of aliens to the series revealed that Jujutsu indeed expanded outside of Japan, but those grand ideas have never really been the focus of the series. It was always about how the people involved are caught within the machinations of those above them, and constantly need to fight in order to make something out of their lives. But by expanding it outward, the series is biting off more than it can chew thematically as it posits the nature of humanity and curses.

2). It Ruins Jujutsu Kaisen’s Happy Ending

Courtesy of Shueisha

But one of the worst things Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo does by existing is ruin the happy ending that the original got to have. Jujutsu Kaisen was a story that put its characters through an immense amount of pain and loss before it came to an end. Yes it was confirmed that the war against Curses would never truly be “over,” but it ended in such a way that the series was able to sen Yuji, Megumi, and Nobara into the future as the happy trio fans loved to see.

Sukuna was defeated, and there was no lingering threat that Yuji and the others would not be able defeat. It was a hard won victory, and an even harder won happy finale that gave each of the characters who have survived a bright future. It might have ultimately been abrupt, but Jujutsu Sorcerers (who are always destined to die), a happy ending of some form seemed impossible otherwise. Now that it’s revealed that 80 years passed and everyone died, the world isn’t much better. Did we really need to see that?

1). It Ruins Yuji’s Happy Ending

Courtesy of Shueisha

Most importantly, Jujutsu Kaisen has ruined Yuji’s happy ending. While the original epilogue story teased that Yuji was finally going to move on, the sequel reveals that he’s been forced to walk the Earth as an un-aging god who has slowly watched his friends die one by one. They all age and pass away, but Yuji is forced to carry on his life as a cog forever caught in the machine, needing to fight constant threats. Though Yuji resigned himself to this fate in the original series, it’s now revealed that he’s been forced to stay in this fight and unable to get the true death he wanted all this time.

It’s just more suffering for a franchise that has been full of it, and it just feels so unfair for Yuji. He didn’t ask to be born from Kenjaku, nor did he even fully know the world he jumped into in the beginning. He was just a lost kid who found purpose in fighting alongside the others and helping them. He can’t even die after serving his purpose, and that’s something fans might have been better off not knowing.

