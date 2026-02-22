Major Shonen Jump Series About to Be Cancelled With Final Battle After Only 4 Months

It looks like Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump series is about to cancel another major series as one prepares to enter its final battle after only four months of serialization. Shonen Jump kicked off the new year with the reveal that it was going to be changing its line up in some big ways. This led to the quick cancellation of two ongoing series, and a long running series coming to its own end after five years. But it seems like there are even more series about to come to their ends soon as one readies for cancellation.

Shuhei Tanizaki’s Gonron Egg started out promising when it originally made its debut last Fall, but the series really has been faltering with its serialization thus far. Things seemed to be going further south when a time skip happened with only 15 chapters into its run, but now it seems like it really is preparing for its imminent cancellation with its final battle teased to be starting next week. After only 16 chapters, there’s really not much longer left.

Gonron Egg to Be Cancelled After Only Four Months

Courtesy of Shueisha

Gonron Egg Chapter 16 picks up after the three year time skip, and the revolutionary forces are fighting off against the remnants of the Drakarchs that remain after all these years of war. Gonron has reached a new final form that he had never shown before, but he and the other fighters are drawing all of the attention while their Captains (who we have yet to really see in action) face off against the final boss. Making matters worse, there’s even a listing in the magazine that confirms the manga’s final battle is starting next week.

With only 16 chapters under its belt as of the time of its final battle, there’s no other way to read this move than with the realization that Gonron Egg is trying its best to end its story before it’s going to be cancelled. That cancellation is likely coming within the next two or three weeks as series that perform this poorly in sales are usually cancelled well before they reach the 20 chapter mark. We saw a ton of this in 2025, and it looks like we’re going to see a lot more of it in 2026.

What Does This Mean for Shonen Jump’s Future?

Courtesy of Shueisha

At the start of the year, Shonen Jump revealed they were starting three new series and it led to the end of three others. If Gonron Egg is also going to end within the next few weeks, it’s likely to make room for another serialization trying to get fans’ attention. The last batch of new additions throughout January have each managed to make waves with fans for the most part thus far, so there’s a hope that whatever comes next will be able to keep up that hot streak.

Shueisha has yet to reveal its future serialization plans, but there are usually a couple of cancellations and new serializations happening at the same time. If Gonron Egg is speeding towards its end, fans might have to look at the other stories to see what could end up being cancelled along with it.

