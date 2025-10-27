7 Underrated 1990s Anime Nobody Ever Talks About

The 1990s was a golden era in the anime industry that connected Japanese pop culture to the international audience, paving the way for the medium’s phenomenal success that we witness now. The decade introduced the medium to the Western audience when streaming services weren’t that common, eventually turning anime into a global phenomenon, especially among those who loved the vibrant worlds filled with action and adventure. The animation styles were distinctive enough to catch the audience’s eye at first glance. Not to mention, the music was unforgettable, which made several anime series even more captivating.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Most of these anime series were broadcast on television, including all-time classics such as Dragon Ball, Sailor Moon, Neon Genesis Evangelion, and many more. Although these titles dominate the anime industry even to this day, the 1990s decade saw a great number of incredible and intriguing shows that never became famous among the global audience. Now that the animation industry has improved massively with technological advancement, these underrated classics are all but forgotten.

7) Oprhen

Image Courtesy of J.C. Staff

Orphen is one of the classic fantasies from the late 1990s that didn’t reach the level of fame it deserved, especially when compared to the popularity of Record of Lodoss War. Based on Yoshinobu Akita’s light novel, which was also adapted into a manga series, the anime only released two seasons during the 1990s. The story is set six years after a major accident took place in a magic school called the Tower of Fang, where magic user Azalie was unable to control the magical sword’s power and transformed into a great dragon.

The fateful day became known as Bloody August, and eventually, Azalie was more or less abandoned by the Tower of Fang, except for Krilancelo, a young magician who cared deeply for her. Knowing that the elders at the tower wouldn’t help him, Krilancelo abandoned his name and declared himself Orphen before embarking on a journey to find a way to turn Azalie back to normal.

6) Slayers

Image Courtesy of J.C. Staff

Slayers is one of those series whose popularity diminished over the years, but among avid anime fans, it’s still considered one of the best fantasy Shonen series. Striking a perfect blend of comedy, action, and adventure, the series follows tropes that are enjoyable to this day. The story follows sorceress Lina Inverse, who travels all across the world stealing treasures from bandits using her immense powers.

However, just when she is about to attack her new group of victims, swordsman Gourry Gabriev enters the scene and believes Lina is in trouble. While naively trying to help a girl in need, he confronts the brigands and decides to escort her to Atlas City, her next destination. As the story continues, Lina and Gourry’s unlikely partnership sets off a chain of chaotic yet thrilling adventures across a world filled with magic, monsters, and mysterious artifacts.

5) Crest of the Stars

Image Courtesy of Sunrise

Even to this day, Crest of the Stars is considered one of the most underrated sci-fi action series, praised for its world-building, character development, and emotional storytelling. The story focuses on diplomacy, identity, and survival in a vast interstellar conflict as it draws viewers into the characters’ emotional struggles instead of relying on constant action. The story is set in a distant future where the Abh Empire, a race of genetically modified humans who dominate space with their advanced technology, threatens mankind.

Unable to stop the Empire’s reign of destruction and terror, mankind establishes the Four Nations Alliance as a means to stop the powerful nation. Jinto Linn, a young man, suffers for his father’s crime of selling mankind to attain a higher position in the empire. He lives among the Abh nobility, the very people who subjugated his kind. However, it doesn’t take long for him to get embroiled in the conflict, along with his friend and the Abh princess, Lafiel Abriel.

4) Now and Then, Here and There

Image Courtesy of Studio AIC

This 1999 original sci-fi fantasy anime series is one of the darkest and most haunting series of the decade that pushes emotional boundaries and portrays the themes of war and tragedy. The story follows Shuu, short for Shuuzo Matsutani, an ordinary boy with a passion for kendo who encounters a blue-haired girl named Lala-Ru, who wears a strange pendant. While trying to befriend the girl, he witnesses a woman accompanied by two serpentine machines attempting to capture Lala-Ru.

Having a strong sense of justice, Shuu attempts to save her but finds himself transported into a desert world, much more dreary than the place he comes from. However, despite being thrown into a dying, unknown world, Shuu doesn’t give up on protecting Lala-Ru, no matter what challenges the cruel world throws at him. During his journey, he experiences the true horrors of war, including torture and hunger, as he continues to hold on to his unwavering compassion.

3) The File of Young Kindaichi

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

If you love Detective Conan, you’ll fall in love with this late 1990s mystery series adapted by the studio behind One Piece and Dragon Ball. Although The File of Young Kindaichi never got the global recognition it deserved, it was considered one of the best long-running crime dramas during that time. The anime even released a sequel season in 2014, which again failed to attract a wider audience. The story follows Hajime Kindaichi, who appears to be an average high school student at first glance.

Although his appearance isn’t striking, he is actually the grandson of someone who was once the greatest detective in Japan. Accompanied by his best friend Miyuki Nanase and inspector Isamu Kenmochi, Hajime continues his grandfather’s legacy by solving mysteries as he travels through remote islands, eerie towns, dangerous seas, and all kinds of hostile places.

2) His and Her Circumstances

Image Courtesy of J.C. Staff

This romantic comedy only aired for one season in 1998, yet it became one of the most beloved Shōjo series, brimming with potential. His and Her Circumstances is a lot deeper and more complex than it seems at first glance. The story follows intelligent characters who deal with their insecurities, jealousies, and personal struggles. Directed by Hideaki Anno, known for his work on Neon Genesis Evangelion, the animation is visually distinctive compared to most classic Shōjo anime.

The story follows Yukino Miyazawa, known for her good looks and grades, who loves being the center of attention, and this is exactly why Souichiro Arima is a thorn in her side. After she finally scores higher than him in the midterm exams, she is stunned to see him congratulate her. While questioning her vain lifestyle, Yukino slowly gets to learn more about Souichiro, who doesn’t hide his feelings for her

1) Serial Experiments Lain

Image Courtesy of Triangle Staff

This classic, award-winning psychological thriller anime is considered one of the most gruesome and thought-provoking anime series of all time. Within the mere 13 episodes of this original anime, the line between reality and the virtual world begins to blur as it explores relevant themes of the age of digital life.

The story centers around Lain Iwakura, an introverted fourteen-year-old and one of the many girls from her school who receives a disturbing email from her classmate Chisa Yomoda, who recently committed suicide. After opening the email, she is teleported into a virtual world of communication known as the Wired, where she begins to encounter one horrifying mystery after another.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!