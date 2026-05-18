7 Underrated Sci-Fi Gems You Missed

The ever-growing popularity of the anime industry has many curious people looking to venture into the world of exciting series and films. However, a large portion of the famous shows are actually battle shonen series, but the world of anime is way more vast than that. While the sci-fi genre has a wide fanbase, a majority of the anime still remain under the radar. These stories often explore futuristic technology, artificial intelligence, cybernetics, and dystopian worlds blended together to offer something unlike any series you’ve seen.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Amid an endless stream of popular shows, several appealing sci-fi anime get swept under the rug, only to be remembered by a considerably small fanbase. These seven anime films and series listed below are some of the most beautifully crafted sci-fi that you can’t miss out on.

7) Apocalypse Hotel

Image Courtesy of CygamesPictures

With no hopes for a sequel, this underrated anime might just get buried since it never received the recognition it deserved. The story is set in the year 2157, decades after humanity abandoned Earth due to its toxic atmosphere. Amid the collapsed civilization, Gingarou Hotel, a luxury establishment in Tokyo, Japan, functions to this day as the hotelier robots await humanity’s return. Although the story follows robotic characters, their loneliness and dedication to work leave a sense of underlying sadness as viewers gradually learn more about the broken world.

6) Last Exile

Image Courtesy of Gonzo

Released as the 10th anniversary project of studio Gonzo, Last Exile is one of the most underrated classics of all time. The anime blends the unique steampunk aesthetic with political intrigue, all the while offering an immersive world and character development that makes it worth your while. The story centers around two young sky couriers, Claus and Lavie, who are entangled in a massive conflict between two nations.

5) Lost in Starlight

Image Courtesy of Climax Studio

This gorgeous romance film was produced by a South Korean animation studio and began streaming on Netflix last year. What makes this film truly special isn’t just the story, but also the breathtaking visuals and the music, which serves as a connection between the main characters. The story follows two strangers who cross paths with one another as they both struggle with their dreams.

4) Vivy: Fluorite Eye’s Song

Image Courtesy of WIT Studio

This futuristic sci-fi series remains one of WIT Studio’s most underrated projects even after five years since its release. The story is set across the span of 100 years, following the AI songstress Vivy at the amusement park NiaLand, who embarks on a journey to save humanity. In only 13 episodes, the show features an incredibly soul-crushing story that focuses heavily on what it means for an AI to sing from the heart.

3) Tekkonkinkreet

Image Courtesy of Studio 4C

This award-winning film is all set to make its official comeback this year in the theaters with a 4K remaster. Even two decades after its release, it remains one of the most underrated masterpieces of all time. Thanks to the unique, groundbreaking animation, the film beautifully captures the deeply touching tale of two boys who defend Treasure Town against the Yakuza who try to take it over.

2) FLCL

Image Courtesy of Gainax

This acclaimed mini-series perfectly captures the chaotic experience of puberty and adolescence through the main characters. The story spans across six episodes, featuring unique animation and surreal humor while delivering a deeply emotional and thought-provoking coming-of-age story. The story centers around 12-year-old Naota, whose life turns upside down when mysterious things start happening after he meets Vespa, a strange woman wielding a guitar.

1) Ergo Proxy

Image Courtesy of Manglobe

It’s easily the darkest and most complex series in this list, as it takes place in a dystopian world where humans and robots live under strict societal rules. However, chaos begins to stir in the domed city after a strange series of murders as Inspector Re-I Meyer gets entangled in a dangerous situation. The animation features a dark and muted color palette that perfectly fits the deep psychological themes of the story.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!