7 Unmissable New Anime That are Streaming Now

The Winter 2026 anime season has entered its second half, and the first half has already delivered several new releases that demand attention. While dozens of anime are currently airing this season, seven series in particular have stood out for various reasons.

Many of the anime airing right now are returning with new seasons, and they have elevated what these series were about in their earlier installments. Meanwhile, there is also an anime at a crucial point in its story, as well as another that has the potential to emerge as the best new anime of the year. Here are the seven unmissable anime streaming right now.

7) My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Season 2

My Hero Academia came to an end last year with its final season, and for fans missing the original, there is no better anime to replace it than its prequel, Vigilantes. In many ways, this anime has its own specialties that help it stand out from the original. While the nuances of the underground world and the darker reality of villains are its best aspects, Koichi has also proven himself to be a strong replacement for Deku.

Another reason fans shouldn’t miss this series is that the second season of Vigilantes is currently depicting a crucial backstory that the original missed. If fans love Aizawa and want to learn more about him, there is no excuse to skip Vigilantes.

6) Hell’s Paradise Season 2

MAPPA has a reputation for producing high-quality anime, and one of the series currently airing is the returning second season of Hell’s Paradise, featuring improved animation quality. However, the true reason Hell’s Paradise is standing out is its darker narrative threads, which have elevated it as possibly one of the darkest anime of Winter 2026.

In addition, the action has also been elevated, with chaotic multiple battles and a character who has emerged as one of the most terrifying in the anime industry. There is truly no reason to miss this series if you love MAPPA, high-quality animation, and high-stakes action.

5) Fire Force Final Season

Fire Force has been one of the most popular shonen series of the past decade, and the anime is currently depicting its final season, which is unmissable. While the final narrative itself is compelling, what truly elevates this season is David Production’s approach to condensing many chapters into 13 episodes, a method that has resulted in disaster for many other anime.

However, for Fire Force, the final season is emerging as one of the highest-rated anime despite all the odds. Meanwhile, fans who have followed Shinra’s journey for nearly seven years will finally get to see how it ends.

4) Oshi no Ko Season 3

There is truly no anime like Oshi no Ko Season 3 currently airing this season. The anime was created to reflect the dark reality of the entertainment industry, and this season has elevated that notion multiple times. One of the standout aspects of Oshi no Ko is how the narrative feels almost non-fictional, closely mirroring a reality that feels too real.

Meanwhile, the crime thriller element of the anime has also been elevated this season, pulling in even more fans. By reflecting a harsh reality with an eerie, grounded tone, Oshi no Ko has more reasons than ever to be unmissable.

3) Frieren Season 2

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End has emerged as one of the highest-rated anime of all time, and it has done so for many good reasons. The anime is currently airing its second season, and so far, the first half of the season has focused on depicting the small details of what goes on during an adventure.

The first five episodes of this season truly encapsulate what Frieren is all about. Meanwhile, the season is now preparing to dive into a mini-arc that will explore more of the action side of the story, something fans shouldn’t miss at all.

2) Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3

Jujutsu Kaisen returning with its third season is not only the most anticipated anime of Winter 2026 but also the most anticipated anime of the year. With seven episodes released so far, it has once again proven why Jujutsu Kaisen is considered the best modern shonen anime, with nothing coming close. So far, this season has focused on preparing fans for the Culling Game.

During this span, the anime has depicted many details that truly elevate the narrative, and MAPPA’s animation quality has only increased this season. However, the main attraction of this season is the Culling Game arc, where the series takes a crucial turning point that defines it as the peak of modern shonen anime.

1) Sentenced to Be a Hero

As this list suggests, the anime that are truly unmissable have mostly been returning series with new seasons. These anime were so popular that they left little room for new anime to stand out. However, Sentenced to Be a Hero has emerged as the standout new series this season and possibly the best new anime of 2026 as well.

There are many reasons why this anime has gained so much attention, but one of the primary reasons is how fresh it feels amid the flood of isekai anime that lack a proper foundation. As the anime has released new episodes weekly, its top-notch animation has remained consistent with its narrative, which continues to become more compelling. Out of all the anime currently airing, Sentenced to Be a Hero stands out as the true new anime of this season that fans shouldn’t miss.

