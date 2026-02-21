Acclaimed Shonen Fantasy Confirms Final Arc After Hiatus

Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine, which was established in 1959, has serialized over a hundred series over the decades. The manga by Negi Haruba, Go! Go! Loser Ranger, which debuted in 2021 and will soon be entering its final arc. Haruba is one of the most renowned mangaka of all time, best known for his award-winning series, The Quintessential Quintuplets, which reached its conclusion in 2020. Go! Go! Loser Ranger’s popularity skyrocketed after its successful anime debut in 2024, which returned with its Season 2 in April 2025. Despite the show’s reception and critical acclaim, it still hasn’t been renewed for a Season 3.

Meanwhile, last year in May, the manga entered a hiatus and returned the next month. The series has been on schedule since then and will enter another three-month break before returning on March 18th, 2025, to introduce the final arc. The update comes from the 12th issue of the Weekly Shonen Magazine, which was shared by Anime News Network. The manga has released 12 arcs so far, out of which the anime has only covered five of them, so a huge chunk of chapters still need to be adapted. Details regarding how long the final arc will continue haven’t been disclosed yet, although there is a good possibility that the series will end in a year or two.

What Is The Plot of Go! Go! Loser Ranger?

Image Courtesy of Yostar Pictures

The story is set in a world where a flying fortress suddenly appeared over 10,000 meters above the surface. The fortress’s arrival marks the end of the long-standing battle between humans and monsters. However, for the past 13 years, the Nefarious Monster Army has been working from the shadows in hopes of one day conquering the planet. In order to combat the threat of such monsters, the Dragon Keepers work day and night to save the people.

They defeated countless monsters during the initial invasion and diligently work to destroy any remnants of resistance. Sentouin D is a Duster who is tired of living a shameful life and leaves the fortress in hopes of finding a new goal in life. However, after a fated encounter with Yumeko Suzuki, a ranger, he discovers that the secret behind defeating the Dragon Keepers lies in their Divine Artifacts. These artifacts are the most powerful weapons the rangers have, as they allow the fighters to transform and possess unique powers.

It doesn’t take long for Sentouin D to join hands with the rangers, and he does everything he can to save what’s important to him. The anime is currently streaming on the official platform of Hulu, where you can catch up with both seasons while you await a sequel. You can also check out all the available English-translated copies of the physical and digital versions of the manga volumes on the official website of Kodansha. The series has released 17 volumes so far, out of which 16 are available for me to read anytime.

