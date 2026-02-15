Frieren Season 2 Finally Officially Reveals Its Main Villain

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Season 2 is finally set to get serious after a slow-paced first half, with a mini-arc and a major villain. This season is scheduled to have a total of 10 episodes, and while fans were initially disappointed by the short episode count, it has now been clarified why the season is structured this way. The season is designed to focus on the slower, reflective journey in its first five episodes, before transitioning into a compact mini-arc with a powerful villain, and then laying the foundations for moving deeper into the Northern Plateau for an even larger arc in the next season. The upcoming episode marks the beginning of this new mini-arc.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As revealed in a new visual teaser released on X, the upcoming storyline is called the Revolte Arc, which spans around six chapters in the manga. The teaser introduces Demon General Revolte, a formidable demon lurking in the Northern Plateau, whom the titular elven mage Frieren, along with her apprentice Fern and the warrior Stark, are about to confront. The teaser also hints at the return of two characters from the previous major arc, confirming that this arc is set to raise the stakes with a significant villain.

Frieren Season 2 Will Kick Off Revolte Arc From Next Episode

【New Key Visual】

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Season 2



"Divine Revolte Arc" starts on February 27!



✨More: https://t.co/RtyP2jGYsB pic.twitter.com/m8snjYBLya — AnimeTV チェーン (@animetv_jp) February 13, 2026

In addition to featuring the main villain of this new arc in Season 2, the teaser also shows two returning characters from the First-Class Mage arc, Methode and Genau, joining the encounter. This arc begins with Frieren and her party arriving in the Rufen Region of the Northern Plateau, where Methode and Genau have been tasked with dealing with the demon causing trouble in the area. Since this arc spans around six chapters in the manga, the next four episodes will likely focus on this storyline, with the final episode of the season setting up the next season and a much larger arc, as the party ventures deeper into the Northern Plateau and closer to Aureole.

However, fans will have to wait a bit longer, as the next episode has been delayed and will arrive on Friday, February 27, 2026, with a break scheduled for next week. Considering the anime has reached its halfway point this season with the latest episode, a break was expected, especially for high-quality productions like Frieren and Jujutsu Kaisen, which will also be on a break next week. Still, the wait should be worth it, as Frieren Season 2 is finally set to get serious after a cozy first half, with bigger action and animation ahead, and a major villain poised to elevate the tension and round out the season perfectly.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!