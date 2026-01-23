The Highest-Rated Anime Episode of 2026 So Far Has Surpassed Frieren and Jujutsu Kaisen (Despite All Odds)

The winter of 2026 might just be the most hyped anime season in recent memory, featuring a strong lineup of titles, including both new releases and highly anticipated returns. While the year kicked off with impressive new anime such as Sentenced to Be a Hero, which already looks like a potential standout of the year, much of the attention was focused on the return of Jujutsu Kaisen with its third season and Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End with its second. The debut of these series naturally created massive buzz within the anime community, with Frieren Season 2 even being crowned the highest-rated anime of all time on MyAnimeList, dethroning its own first season.

However, despite these outstanding achievements, neither of the two most hyped anime has released an episode that holds the title of the highest-rated anime episode of 2026 so far. Instead, that distinction belongs to Fire Force, which has returned with Part 2 of its third season. Fire Force Season 3 Episode 14 debuted on IMDb with a rating of 9.7 and, as of this writing, currently holds a score of 9.5. This achievement came as a surprise to many, as few expected Fire Force to deliver such an exceptional episode, given the controversial position its current season has been in.

Fire Force Season 3 Part 2 Delivers the Highest-Rated Episode of 2026 So Far Despite Its Controversial Position

'FIRE FORCE' Season 3 Episode 14 releases with an unbelievable 9.7/10 score on IMDb! pic.twitter.com/ILHRU3t3jc — Anime Updates (@animeupdates) January 20, 2026

The second part of Fire Force Season 3 is reportedly set to be the anime’s final installment and is positioned to adapt the remaining manga content within a short run of just 13 episodes. This means Fire Force Season 3 Part 2 is tasked with adapting roughly 88 chapters in only 13 episodes. Naturally, this raised concerns among fans regarding the anime’s pacing, with many fearing it could suffer the same fate as The Promised Neverland Season 2. Because of this, it was especially unexpected for the second episode of this controversial installment to achieve such a high ranking.

Fire Force Season 3 Episode 14, titled “With the Sun at His Back,” which currently stands as the highest-rated anime episode of 2026 so far, also adapted around nine manga chapters. Despite the odds stacked against it, the episode still emerged as a standout success. Even with highly anticipated series like Jujutsu Kaisen and Frieren in the spotlight, David Production delivered a top-tier episode that worked when many believed it shouldn’t have.

While the latest episode did feature a few cuts, it never felt rushed and instead delivered an impactful foundational backstory before showcasing one of the series’ best fights, with Benimaru facing off against his deceased master. Given that Benimaru is one of the most popular characters in the series, this may have contributed to the episode’s reception, but considering the position Fire Force Season 3 currently occupies, its success still feels remarkable. That said, fans may remain cautious, as the series could potentially rush the narrative during its later episodes, leading into the climax. Nevertheless, Fire Force delivering the highest-rated episode of 2026 so far is an outstanding achievement that deserves recognition, especially with so much working against it.

