All Big 3 Shonen Protagonists Ranked By Strength

The golden age of Shonen series during the 1990s and 2000s saw many rising stars in the industry, but very few could compete with the popularity of One Piece, Naruto, and Bleach. All these series eventually earned the title of the “Shonen Big Three,” as a testament to their popularity and unparalleled storylines not just in Shonen Jump, but in the entire demographic. One Piece, being the oldest one, is still continuing, while Bleach and Naruto have long concluded their manga series. Bleach’s anime is planning to wrap up the main story this year, and Naruto’s spin-off, Boruto, is serializing its second part of the manga.

Each of the Big Three protagonists has unique powers thanks to the incredible power systems built by the authors. The stories follow their journey as they learn more about how to control their abilities until they are basically unstoppable. So, here’s how they would rank in terms of powers

3) Naruto Uzumaki

Compared to Luffy and Ichigo, Naruto’s powers in the original series mostly come from the Nine-Tailed Beast. Kurama was sealed inside Naruto on the day he was born, and he steadily learned to control that power throughout the story. Apart from Kurama’s powers, his own talent, his hard work, and dedication are the only reasons he was able to make it that far. However, if his powers are compared to someone like Luffy, who can basically turn imagination into reality, Naruto wouldn’t stand a chance.

2) Monkey D. Luffy

Luffy’s Devil Fruit awakening is far from a conventional power-up as it’s directly tied to the Void Century and the themes of the story. He is the embodiment of freedom, and there’s no better form he could’ve taken that would allow him to do literally anything he wants. He can turn his body and everything around him into rubber. He can also create anything he wants from thin air, implying how he embodies the theme of turning imagination into reality. Not to mention his speed, Haki is exceptional enough to give even Admirals a run for their money.

1) Ichigo Kurosaki

Bleach‘s power system is significantly more powerful than One Piece and Naruto, and the final arc proves Ichigo is basically untouchable compared to the two of them. During the final war, he unlocked the true extent of his powers as a Soul Reaper and a Quincy, getting a Dual Zanpakuto to suit his abilities. Ichigo achieves unimaginable powers thanks to his raw spiritual energy and his desire to protect others.

