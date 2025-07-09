Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Exec Teases New Characters for Part 4

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War was one of the massive franchises with something to showcase during the Anime Expo 2025 event this past weekend, and one of the creative minds behind the anime is teasing some new characters in Part 4’s new episodes. Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is now in the works on its fourth and final wave of episodes for a release next year, and this final cour will be adapting the final bits of Tite Kubo’s original Bleach manga. Fans have been waiting over a decade to see these fights brought to life, but the creator has even more surprises in store than ever expected.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 4 – The Calamity is now in the works for a release next year, and character designer Masashi Kudo opened up about the new episodes in a special message released during the anime’s panel as part of Anime Expo 2025. It was here that the designer not only teased that the final episodes will feature new scenes that Kubo didn’t include in the original manga’s version of the story, but that fans will also “definitely see” new characters not originally shown either.

New Characters Are Coming In Bleach: TYBW Part 4

“Up until now…And this was the case up until this part, but with the anime-only scenes…For example, [Kubo] Sensei may’ve had a scene in mind, but didn’t include it in the manga,” Kudo began in the Anime Expo 2025 message to fans. “This time we’ll have more of those kinds of scenes. Those new aspects, I think they’re something to get excited about. I think even those who’ve read Bleach back in Jump, even they will have some new discoveries to look forward to. Like new characters. Yes, you’ll definitely get to see some of them.”

Further teasing the final episodes, Kudo stated, “Bleach the manga and anime have both run for so long, and then there was this long break, you have those who’ve watched from the very beginning, and then those of course who have begun with Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War. But since we’re finally now approaching the conclusion, so to see this moment, to see this opus finally come to a close, I really hope you’re as excited as I am to see this final chapter.” Now it’s just a matter of waiting to see what’s next in these final episodes.

When Does Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 4 Come Out?

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 4 – The Calamity is now in the works for a release next year, but has yet to confirm a more concrete release date as of its updates shared during Anime Expo 2025. This will serve as the grand finale for the Bleach anime as it wraps up the Thousand-Year Blood War arc that had kickstarted its comeback a few years ago. There are only about 30 chapters of Kubo’s original manga left (as of the end of Part 3) to adapt for these final episodes, so it makes sense to find out that there’s lots of new original material for the anime.

If you wanted to catch up with everything that has happened in Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War so far, you can now find the anime streaming exclusively with Hulu in the United States and Disney+ in international territories. It’s also where you can find the entire classic anime series as well. It’s yet to be revealed what kinds of new characters we can expect to see, but with Kubo’s direct involvement it’s definitely going to be interesting to see it all play out.