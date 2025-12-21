10 Jujutsu Kaisen Manga Sequels That Would Have Been Better Than Modulo (& Without the Aliens)

The global manga sensation, Jujutsu Kaisen, ended by leaving fans with a complex mix of uneasy closure and craving for more. While the sequel manga, Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo, attempts to expand the established lore decades into the future by pivoting toward alien threats and cosmic stakes, it strays too far from the grit and soul that made Gege Akutami’s original work a masterpiece. The unearthly avenue was a jarring departure from the intricate jujutsu system in the original series and easily timeskips past the fallout from the deeply personal tragedies the main characters all experienced. Instead of looking toward the stars, Akutami could have delved deeper into the captivating world he created. From the untold centuries of ancient spirits to the intimate, quiet moments of survivors, there are countless stories buried within the series’ foundation that would have been the perfect spinoffs.

Other sequels could have prioritized character growth and historical understanding over a turn towards the extraterrestrial, giving fans the grounded, emotional weight that they originally fell in love with.

10) The Human Tragedy of the Disgraced One

Long before he was a four-armed force of destruction, Ryomen Sukuna was a human being living in the brutal Heian Era. A prequel focusing on his human life and rise to power would answer so many questions about the circumstances surrounding his origins. Seeing Sukuna navigate a world of ancient sorcery and petty clan politics would not only make him a more relatable villain (perhaps even with the slighest bit of humanity left), but explain his philosophy during the main series. This route wouldn’t be about making him a hero, but understanding the man who became a curse.

This prequel could dig deep into the sheer terror of a time when Cursed Energy was at its peak and the rules of sorcery were still being written in blood. This historical epic would ground the series’ most iconic villain in a tangible, terrifying reality rather than moving his origins into the realm of science fiction and space.

9) The Lost Mission in the Heart of Africa

While the main cast faces chaos and death in Shibuya, Yuta Okkotsu was abroad (on Gojo’s orders) with fellow sorcerer, Miguel Oduol, in Africa. A series focusing on Yuta’s journey would step outside Japan, exploring the ways Cursed Energy manifests in other nations. Yuta was abroad for at least one year, training under Miguel’s seasoned guidance, learning to refine his Special Grade power and Rika. This story would fill in the gap between Jujutsu Kaisen 0 and when we see Yuta again after the Shibuya Incident, while exploring a continent filled with unique myths, ancient curses, and sorcery techniques that have never been seen before.

The central plot could center on Yuta’s assigned mission to search for the Black Rope, the rare tool capable of interfering with powerful techniques. This journey would allow for a deeper look into Miguel’s background (of which practically nothing is known), grounding the series’ lore in a rich, global context. Seeing Yuta grow from a hesitant boy into the confident warrior who returned to Japan would be far more rewarding than the sudden cosmic shift of Modulo.

8) Gojo and Megumi’s Early Relationship

The years between Satoru Gojo taking in a young Megumi Fushiguro and the start of the main series are full of untapped emotional potential. A slice-of-life drama could show Gojo, a man who was never really allowed to be a child himself, trying to raise a boy burdened by a dark family legacy. It is a story of two lonely souls finding a strange, functional family dynamic in the midst of constant danger, all while growing up.

Watching their bond grow from cold obligation born out of Toji Fushiguro’s last request from Gojo to genuine mutual respect would add layers to the tragic end in the original series. The possibilities are nearly endless, such as seeing Megumi’s first manifestations of the Ten Shadows and Gojo’s clumsy attempts at being a mentor while still at teenager himself and holding the mantle of the world’s strongest sorcerer. It’s a grounded, character-driven take that would highlight the humanity behind Gojo’s title of “The Strongest” and his first and most beloved student.

7) The Zenin and Okkotsu Family Legacy

Fans were stunned when Modulo confirmed that Maki Zenin and Yuta eventually settled down and created a family, but never saw the journey. A dedicated series exploring their transition from the trauma experienced in their teen years to Yuta becoming the head of the Gojo clan would have been incredibly moving. Seeing Maki’s fierce resolve (and generally rough edges) soften into motherhood while Yuta balances his nearly endless power with domestic life would give a grounded take on healing and the capacity to love after a brutal, world-ending war.

The tragic end of their tale—Maki passing away first and Yuta following shortly after due to heartbreak—deserved a more intimate exploration than the brief mention seen in Modulo. This sequel could have focused on the quiet beauty of their shared years and the two generations of sorcerers they raised. It could have served as a powerful testament to the idea that love truly is the most twisted, yet beautiful, curse of all.

6) Eternity Within the Prison Realm

Gojo’s time inside the Prison Realm remains one of the series’ biggest mysteries. While the world outside descended into chaos with the Culling Game and Sukuna’s scheming, the strongest sorcerer was trapped in a timeless void surrounded by skeletons. A psychological horror sequel could have explored his mental state as he grappled not only with isolation and the weight of his failures, but the stunning revelation that something had taken over his former best friend’s dead body. It is a perfect setting for a surreal, introspective character study that challenges the limits of the human mind.

Instead of alien invasions, readers could have seen Gojo’s internal battles against his own haunting memories. This take would allow for dreamlike or flashback cameos from Toji, Suguru Geto, and his former students, blurring the line between reality and the Prison Realm’s influence. Seeing how he maintained his sanity—or perhaps how he nearly lost it—would add even more depth to his eventual, triumphant return to the battlefield, making his final stand feel even more earned.

5) Geto’s Life Directly After Jujutsu High

Geto’s years as a fugitive to jujutsu society and murderous cult leader are ripe for a gritty, political thriller. This side-story could follow Geto as he gathers his “family,” specifically focusing on his role as a surrogate father Nanako and Mimiko, the twins he saved before massacring everyone in their village and fleeing. Watching him balance his genuine love for the twins and his two friends he left behind (Gojo and Shoko) with his growing hatred for “monkeys” would be a chilling yet empathetic look at his total radicalization.

The story could focus on the day-to-day operations of his cult, showing how he manipulated non-sorcerers to fund his goals and simply disposed of them when they were no longer useful. It would be a chance to see the world from a perspective that the Hidden Inventory arc only hinted at, humanizing the fringe sorcerers who felt abandoned, unseen, and unheard by jujutsu society. This grounded exploration of trauma and ideology is far more compelling than fighting aliens in a disconnected cosmic plotline that ignores the series’ dark roots.

4) Yuki Tsukumo‘s Untapped Potential

Yuki Tsukumo was the only Special Grade sorcerer who refused to take missions, choosing instead to travel the world researching a way to eliminate Cursed Energy. A globe-trotting sequel following her unseen adventures could have expanded the series’ world-building. From exploring ancient ruins to investigating foreign sorcery systems, Yuki’s journey would have shown that the “curse” of humanity isn’t just limited to Japan’s borders.

Yuki’s research into the soul and her interactions with different cultures could have created the philosophical backbone the series needed. This spinoff would allow Yuki to be more than just a sacrificial powerhouse, giving her the agency to find the “cure” she dreamed of. It would be a vibrant, action-packed exploration of the world’s hidden supernatural history and give Yuki space to shine in a way the original series did not.

3) Choso’s Century of Silence

For over a century, Choso and his brothers existed as nothing more than “Cursed Wombs,” conscious yet immobile. A separate series focusing on this period could use a nonlinear approach to explore Choso’s internal evolution and his spiritual bond with his siblings. It’s a haunting concept: being trapped in a jar for over a century, feeling the world change around you while your only reality is the presence of your brothers’ suffering.

This story would dive deep into the origins of the Death Paintings and the full scale of Noritoshi Kamo’s cruelty. By the time Choso is incarnated or “born,” readers would fully understand his desperate desire to protect his brothers and his eventual defection from Kenjaku’s side to stand beside Yuji. A gothic horror approach to Choso’s backstory would honor the series’ roots, focusing on the pain of the marginalized rather than introducing unnecessary high-stakes threats from beyond the stars that feel entirely out of place.

2) The Itadori’s Dark Family Bloodline

The mystery surrounding Yuji’s family takes a dark turn in the original series when a shocking twist is revealed: his grandfather, Wasuke Itadori, is actually the reincarnated soul of Sukuna’s twin, whom the King of Curses devoured in the womb. A prequel exploring how Kenjaku tracked down this specific iteration of the reincarnated soul to take advantage of the bloodline to create the perfect vessel for Sukuna (Yuji) would be a wonderful psychological horror.

Beyond the truth of Wasuke’s soul, the story could explore his son’s (Jin Itadori’s) quiet and happy life spent ignoring the truth: that his wife, Kaori, had died and was reanimated and impersonated by Kenjaku to further his ultimate agenda. This would finally explain the unsettling truth behind Yuji’s birth and the biological link between the hero and his greatest enemy. By focusing on the nightmares in the Itadori family, the series could have grounded Yuji’s origins in a tangible, ancestral tragedy rather than the convoluted alien subplots that define the Modulo era.

1) Rebuilding a Broken World

The logical and arguably most desired sequel is a direct continuation that explored the aftermath of the Shinjuku Showdown. Japan is in ruins, the Jujutsu Elders have been murdered, the secret of sorcery is out, and the survivors are left to pick up the pieces. This story would follow Megumi, Nobara, and Yuji as they navigate a world without their mentor, dealing with the collective grief and the massive undertaking of restructuring a deeply flawed Jujutsu society.

Instead of jumping to a new generation, this sequel would really hone in on the humanity behind the characters readers came to know and love over the years. Seeing them grapple with PTSD, political instability, and the physical reconstruction of Tokyo would give more closure than the original ending did. It would be a story about Gojo’s legacy and endurance, proving that Jujutsu Kaisen’s strength lies in its characters’ resilience.

