Jujutsu Kaisen Shares Its Season 3 Opening (And We’ve Never Seen Anything Like It)

We are hours away from witnessing the return of Yuji Itadori and his fellow Jujutsu Tech sorcerers, who managed to survive Jujutsu Kaisen’s season two arc, the Shibuya Incident Arc. With the start of the third season, Suguru Geto will unveil the Culling Game, a tournament-style arc that will pit Yuji against several sorcerers as a familiar face aims to take him down for Sukuna’s sins. To help hype the upcoming MAPPA season, Jujutsu Kaisen has released the opening theme online, and trust us when we say, you’ve never seen an introduction quite like this one before.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For those who might be unfamiliar, Jujutsu Kaisen’s third season opening song will be “Aizo” by the Japanese rock band King Gnu. The Culling Game is far from the first time that the band created something for the anime adaptation of Gege Akutami’s work, as King Gnu was also responsible for the second season opener, “You Are My Special.” The band had also created a song for the film, Jujutsu Kaisen 0, in “Sakayume,” helping to introduce Yuta Okkotsu to the series, with the character set to play a major role in season three. You can check out the new opening theme song below, along with the animation that, in several instances, looks unlike anything we’ve seen from the anime world.

Play video

What Is The Culling Game?

MAPPA

When we left Yuji Itadori in the second season, things only went from bad to worse following the conclusion of the Shibuya Incident Arc. Even with Mahito now dead, Yuji had to come to grips with the major casualties that included the likes of Nobara and Nanami, with Gojo locked inside the Prison Realm. The Culling Game itself revolves around countless cursed energy users awakening, thanks to Suguru Geto, as the villain hopes to absorb the power of the victor. With Yuji now sentenced to death by Jujutsu Tech thanks to the destruction Sukuna caused, the shonen protagonist is stuck between a rock and a hard place.

Jujutsu Kaisen’s third season will mostly focus on the Culling Game, and once this arc is done, there will most likely be at least one more season to follow the manga’s storyline. While we’ll avoid spoilers as to what happens in the manga’s final arc, expect some of the biggest battles and most surprising casualties to take place as a result.

While the original Jujutsu Kaisen manga might have ended, the shonen universe has continued thanks to its sequel series, Jujutsu Kaisen: Modulo. Taking place quite a few years following the original story’s conclusion, Modulo made some wild changes when it came to who the sorcerers would come in contact with. One of the biggest changes in the sequel series was the inclusion of extraterrestrials, as new threats from outer space are now present. While this sequel has yet to confirm that it will receive an anime adaptation, Jujutsu Kaisen’s popularity most likely means it will be a safe bet that Modulo will one day hit the screen.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!