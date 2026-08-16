Crunchyroll’s Hottest New Shonen Anime Unleashes Its Hero’s Terrifying New Transformation, But It’s Surprisingly Cute

The Summer of 2026 is also featuring a brand-new shonen anime, which is currently airing on Crunchyroll. The series has rapidly progressed and is already featuring the classic shonen hero transformation that other series take much longer to introduce. Most shonen heroes follow a formulaic structure, with one of the most common dynamics being a hidden power within the demon residing inside their body. After the hero develops a deep bond with the demon within them, a new transformation is usually introduced, representing this bond and a new level of strength.

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This is exactly what the ongoing shonen anime Black Torch is already featuring in its seventh episode. Black Torch has been a very fast-paced shonen anime, as its first episode introduced the main hero, Jiro Azuma, to the menacing power of a mononoke, Rago, who is a legend among spirits, and the two already became friendly with each other. As the new episodes were released, more nuances about Rago’s past were unveiled, establishing him as one of the most unique inner demons a shonen hero has had in a while. Now, as Jiro and Rago face an enemy that pushes them to their limits, they unveil a new form that is also surprisingly cute due to its design.

Black Torch Features Its Main Hero Acquiring a Terrifying Yet Adorable New Transformation

Image courtesy of Studio EEK

Black Torch‘s latest episode featured the titular unit taking on a new rescue mission, where three different types of mononoke are harboring in the area. Among them is a powerful mononoke that forces Jiro and Rago to fight, resulting in one of the best battles of the series so far. However, the mononoke overpowers Jiro even with Rago backing him up. As the mononoke seemingly wins the fight, Jiro emerges with a new transformation, coating himself in Rago’s black energy, which is perfectly designed to represent Rago’s cat appearance while also making it surprisingly cute. This is further emphasized by Jiro’s cat-like instinct to get rid of the bug bothering him, dismissing the mononoke with his tail and perfectly capturing a cat’s unbothered personality.

However, not everything is sunshine and cuteness with this form, as Rago is able to comprehend how Jiro was able to achieve this new transformation. The episode reveals that the reason mononoke eat humans is because they want to consume the vital energy humans emit, and Rago deduces that by residing inside Jiro, he is chipping away at his vital energy and becoming more powerful the longer he remains inside him. This is indeed a classic trope where inner powers also come with their own nuances.

Considering how the Black Torch manga only spans 19 chapters, the series is indeed going to be a short one, meaning fans will eventually have to see Rago and Jiro part ways. It may come with Rago exhausting his energy completely and dying in the process, or by perfectly merging with Jiro, giving him a new transformation yet again, but with Rago no longer existing as he does now. Regardless of whichever direction Black Torch leans toward, it is already emerging as one of the best shonen anime on Crunchyroll in 2026, and with its latest episode introducing this classic shonen hero transformation, the anime continues to solidify itself as a modern shonen series