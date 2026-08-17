3 Years Later, Jujutsu Kaisen Studio’s Upcoming Movie Finally Gets a Major Update

Established in 2011, animation studio MAPPA took only a few years to become one of the biggest in the industry. The studio is best known for creating famous shows such as Jujutsu Kaisen, Chainsaw Man, Attack on Titan (from Season 4), and many more acclaimed series. However, before adapting these Shonen series, the studio gained global recognition with Yuri!!! on Ice, making 2016 its breakthrough year. During the controversies regarding the cancellation of the anticipated Yuri!!! on Ice prequel film in 2024, MAPPA had already climbed the ladder and etched its name in the anime industry.

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Over the years, the studio has heavily focused on popular titles, especially Shonen. However, only a few are aware of its upcoming film, The Mourning Children, which was announced with a short teaser in 2023 during the MAPPA Stage. While the film doesn’t have a theatrical release date yet, the official X handle of CONTRAIL, the animation studio, confirms that it’s been selected for the Korean Bucheon International Animation Film Festival. This update also means that viewers won’t have to wait for long before its debut, especially since it’s been under production for several years now.

What Is The Mourning Children About?

Image Courtesy of MAPPA

The film was initially being produced under the banner of CONTRAIL, MAPPA’s subsidiary animation studio established by Sunao Katabuchi. As the director of MAPPA’s award-winning film, In This Corner of the World, he returned with a new project, but the studio was eventually absorbed by MAPPA. The film is still under production, and while it’s rumored to be released next year, MAPPA has yet to officially share more updates. Even during its 15th anniversary celebration in June this year, the studio stayed silent on the film’s updates.

The story takes place in the Heian period (792-1185), following Sei Shonagon, a real historical figure. She is a famed Japanese author and poet, best known for The Pillow Book. The film is a loose portrayal of her life and the struggles of women during that era. It also raises existential questions about death. The film is expected to hit Japanese theatres before an international release. However, with the studio staying silent on its intriguing project, nothing can be confirmed yet.

MAPPA Is Currently Working on Multiple Projects

Image Courtesy of MAPPA

As one of the most popular and active animation studios in recent years, MAPPA has its hands full with multiple projects. The studio is already working on sequels of Jujutsu Kaisen, Chainsaw Man, and Dorohedoro. During the 15th anniversary event, fans got major updates on most of its upcoming series, including new anime adaptations such as Beat & Motion, Fall in Love, You False Angels, and more.

With limited resources and animators working on multiple projects, MAPPA already has its hands full with major series. Naturally, it’s expected that the studio will focus more on famous series rather than a title the audience has forgotten about after the announcement. While The Mourning Children is almost guaranteed to be a critically acclaimed film, fans might have to wait at least a few months more before any new update.



