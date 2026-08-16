The Apothecary Diaries’ Movie Still Needs a Major Update For Fans in the U.S.

The Apothecary Diaries is already one of the biggest anime, manga, and light novel franchises in recent years. While the award-winning anime keeps intriguing fans with a spectacular adaptation, the manga and light novel have a total of 45 million copies in circulation. Last year, shortly after the second season’s conclusion, the anime confirmed the third season will be released in two cours. While the third season was already expected, what truly shocked fans was a surprise film announcement. The film is based on an original story written by Hyūganatsu, the author of the light novel.

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It was already confirmed that the film will be released in December this year, and now the anime has finally shared more details on the upcoming project. The official website shares new character designs, a teaser trailer, and the key visual to hype up the upcoming release. While the film will hit Japanese theatres on December 11th, 2026, there has been no confirmation on an international release yet. We can expect updates on the theatrical release or the streaming dates in 2027, but it’s only speculation as long as there is no official confirmation. Usually, the international release dates are revealed shortly after the Japanese premiere, so fans in the U.S. might get a confirmation in early 2027.

What to Expect From The Apothecary Diaries Film?

Image Courtesy of TOHO

As shown in the teaser, the story centers around Jinshi and Maomao trying to unravel the mysterious death of a mid-ranking concubine. Her death happened five years ago, and now her remains are finally being sent to her home. However, knowing that the circumstances during her death were far from ordinary, Jinshi once again sought Maomao’s help.

The film will also introduce a new character whose design was shared on the official website along with the confirmation that Mariya Ise will be the voice behind him. She is famous for her role as Killua in Hunter x Hunter, Ray in The Promised Neverland, Himeno in Chainsaw Man, and many more iconic roles.

While the boy’s name hasn’t been revealed, the trailer confirms that he is the key to solving the mystery. As a central character of the film, he also appears in the key visual, right alongside Maomao. The official website also shares the new character designs of the main duo as they don unfamiliar outfits.

The Apothecary Diaries Will Return With Season 3 in October

Image Courtesy of TOHO

Shortly after the second season’s conclusion last year, the anime confirmed the third season will be released in two cours. The third season will return with its first cour on October 2nd as part of the Fall 2026 lineup, while the second part is scheduled for Spring 2027. While the anime has yet to reveal an official trailer for Season 3, the announcement teaser confirms the story will take place in the Northern farming villages, where major trouble is brewing.

Since Season 2 wrapped up the events of the light novel’s fourth volume, the first cour of Season 3 is expected to adapt the fifth volume. Ever since the rebellion of the Shi Clan failed terribly, Jinshi has abandoned his fake identity as a eunuch. He is now officially fulfilling his duties as a member of the royal family and continues to actively fulfill his role as the Moon Prince and handle the aftermath of the Shi Clan’s ruin. In Season 3, he will learn about the problems in the farming villages and seek Maomao’s help to discover the reason behind the mysterious events.





