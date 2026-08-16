3 Most Frustrating Losses in Dragon Ball Z

It’s been over four decades since the world of Shonen took a major turn after the debut of Akira Toriyama’s iconic Dragon Ball manga in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. Not long after its debut, the series began gaining recognition in Japan before eventually becoming a global phenomenon after the anime debut. The franchise continues to influence the Shonen demographic, moulding it into what we see today. Dragon Ball has forever etched its name in history not only because of its intense battles and hype moments but also for introducing several Shonen tropes that continue to inspire countless mangakas and popular shows. Over the decades, the franchise has featured several hype moments and introduced memorable characters through its many series, films, spin-offs, and even video games.

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Released in 1989, Dragon Ball Z is the continuation of the main story, taking place a few years after the original anime. It follows Goku, who is now living a peaceful life with his wife Chi-Chi and four-year-old son Gohan. Unfortunately, trouble always seems to find him, since his peaceful days are short-lived when Saiyans, a warrior race from another planet, come looking for him. They expose his origins and the true reason Goku was sent to the planet. As the story continues, Goku and the rest of the Z Fighters continue to combat any threat that comes their way. While iconic fights such as Goku vs. Frieza, Gohan vs. Cell, and many more took all the spotlight, DBZ featured several exciting battles that will always be iconic. However, the anime also featured some of the most frustrating losses in the series.

3) Gohan Toyed With Perfect Cell and Paid The Price For It

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Despite being only 11 years old, Gohan was burdened with the responsibility of saving the world from Cell. Cell was so powerful that even Goku admitted he couldn’t defeat the villain, but his son could. However, Cell relished in torturing Gohan emotionally by targeting his friends and brutally killing Android 16 in front of him.

That was the kid’s breaking point, which forced him to reach new heights of the Super Saiyan transformation and easily overpower Cell. Fueled by rage and grief, Gohan became the first Saiyan to unlock the Super Saiyan 2 stage. What followed was one of the most satisfying moments in the series as Cell kept getting bashed by a kid he looked down on.

2) Vegeta Allowed Cell to Reach His Perfect Form

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After his training in the Hyperbolic Time Chamber, Vegeta and Future Trunks had surpassed Cell’s Imperfect Form, which he gained after consuming Android 17. Vegeta had more than enough opportunities to deal with the villain and save the planet. However, he decided to test the limit of his abilities by allowing Cell to consume Android 18 and reach his Perfect Form. He even ignored Future Trunks’ pleas and paid a hefty price for his arrogance.

1) Gohan Didn’t Finish Off Super Buu When He Should Have

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

In the Buu Saga, thanks to the help of Elder Kai, Gohan unlocked his full latent potential, surpassing even Goku’s Super Saiyan 3 form. Not to mention that his new strength didn’t require him to transform at all in order to defeat Super Buu. Although this form of Gohan is commonly known as “Mystic Gohan,” officially called “Ultimate Gohan.” Gohan could have easily defeated the villain all by himself, but his lack of experience and a moment of carelessness resulted in a frustrating defeat.











