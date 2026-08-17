Netflix Is Losing Attack on Titan Studio’s Darkest Fantasy in September

2026 has been an exciting year for anime fans with the premiere of several exciting shows on Netflix, such as Love Through a Prism, Cosmic Princess Kaguya, Dandelion, and more. However, while the platform keeps bringing new series for fans, it’s also quietly removing some beloved series as well. In recent years, the streaming giant has been more involved with new anime projects as the industry continues to grow at an exponential rate. As one of the biggest streaming services in the world, Netflix has several incredible series available for streaming and continues to expand almost every month.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Unlike Crunchyroll, which releases new series each quarter, Netflix has its own range of series coming and leaving the platform almost every month. This also means that fans will have to bid farewell to some of their favorite shows. Unfortunately, What’s on Netflix confirms that the platform is losing Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress on September 13th, 2026. It’s a dark zombie series produced by WIT Studio, the animation studio behind the first three seasons of the critically acclaimed show, Attack on Titan.

What Is Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress About?

Image Courtesy of WIT Studio

The gorgeous anime produced by WIT Studio and directed by Tetsurō Araki, the director of the first three seasons of Attack on Titan, was released in 2016. The anime even won the 2016 Newtype Anime Awards for Best TV Anime and eventually landed on Netflix. Based on an original story, the anime also released sequel films instead of a second season. The story is set in a chaotic world, which is in the midst of the Industrial Revolution, as several horrific creatures known as Kabane are created by a mysterious virus.

Not only do they eat human flesh, but getting bitten by them means rising once again to join their ranks as one of the undead. The only way to kill Kabane is to destroy their steel-coated hearts, which is a lot easier said than done. Although humanity has created a massive wall to protect itself, the threat of these monsters is not over. Although the anime is leaving Netflix on September 13th, 2026, it’s still available on Crunchyroll.

Why Is Netflix Losing Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress?

Image Courtesy of Kabaneri of the iron fortress

The main reason series end up leaving the platform is that the licensing deals expire. Oftentimes, Netflix just wants to cut costs and remove less-popular titles to manage costs, which also helps them maintain the library size. While there’s always a chance that the license can be renewed, there’s no way of knowing if and when a certain series will return.

Series such as Sirius the Jaeger and Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress are underwhelmingly underrated, which is why their future looks bleak. On the other hand, Netflix picked up From Me to You: Kimi ni Todoke for a sequel after more than a decade since Season 2’s conclusion, considering how well-loved the show is. So, there’s always a chance that at least some of the titles mentioned here can return after a few months or even longer.