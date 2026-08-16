After a Controversial Sequel, One-Punch Man Is Making a Huge Netflix Comeback

August 2026 is halfway over, but Netflix still has one exciting update left for anime fans. Over the years, the streaming giant has been expanding its anime library with some intriguing originals and all-time classics. However, the platform often has to remove shows due to low viewership or licensing issues. Not to mention it might take years for an anime sequel to be updated in the library regardless of how popular it is. One of the most unexpected delays was One-Punch Man, since despite being a popular series, it had only streamed the first season previously. The critically acclaimed manga written by ONE and illustrated by Yusuke Murata released its anime adaptation by Madhouse in 2015, gaining worldwide recognition for its unique protagonist and absurd comedy amid devastating threats.

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However, Madhouse suddenly dropped the series, leaving it for J.C. Staff, another famous studio, to take over the helm with Season 2 in 2019. The studio has since then continued working on the series. What’s on Netflix confirms that the first season will return to the platform, along with the streaming debuts of all the seasons on August 25th, 2026. While One-Punch Man is already streaming in several regions, Netflix USA is finally about to catch up with the anime.

What Is The Controversy of One-Punch Man Season 3?

Image Courtesy of J.C. Staff

Established in 1986, J.C. Staff is one of the most famous studios in Japan, but its animation quality can’t be compared with Madhouse. Season 2 divided the fandom over the adaptation, but it was still a success since fans had to wait four years for a new season to drop. After Season 2, the studio took six years to release the third season. Expectations were naturally high considering the long wait, but many were disappointed with the animation, creating widespread controversy after the third season’s premiere on October 12th, 2025.

The third season continues with the Monster Association Arc, the longest in the manga so far. However, while the animation quality in Season 2 wasn’t that exceptional, it went further downhill in Season 3. The adaptation is known as one of the worst in the industry, which was even more disappointing after the spectacular first season. Not to mention that Murata’s art is phenomenal, but the anime doesn’t even begin to do justice to the manga’s potential

One-Punch Man Will Return With Season 3 Part 2

Image Courtesy of J.C. Staff

Despite the massive controversy, J.C. Staff will be returning with the second cour of Season 3. The official X handle of the anime confirmed in June that the upcoming Season 3 Part 2 is scheduled to be released in 2027, although an exact release date hasn’t been confirmed yet. The anime will continue the Monsters Association Arc, which is by far the longest manga arc. Additionally, the manga is still ongoing, and there have been six arcs after the Monsters Association, confirming that the anime has a lot of story left to adapt. However, after its sudden drop in popularity due to the poor animation, the anime’s future remains uncertain after Season 3 Part 2.