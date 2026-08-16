Solo Leveling Competitor’s Anime Faces Major Delay Two Years After The Announcement

Solo Leveling is easily the most popular and influential manhwa series of all time, paving the path for the entire medium’s success. While the manhwa and light novel were already globally famous, the anime adaptation by A-1 Pictures turned it into a global phenomenon. Solo Leveling isn’t the first manhwa to get an anime adaptation, but no series pushed the medium to this level of global popularity before. Following the second season, the anime took more than a year to confirm a sequel. Instead of returning with a Season 3 like many fans expected, the anime will continue in a sequel film.

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The film has yet to confirm its release window, but it will pick up after the events in the second season finale. Along with this epic series, Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint is often considered just as globally renowned, and it has long since confirmed an anime adaptation in 2024. Both series are always neck-in-neck in terms of popularity. While the anime is currently in work, the latest report shared by Com2uS’ website confirms that it has been delayed. Since the anime was previously expected to be released by 2027, the unexpected delay makes things even more uncertain for fans.

Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint Anime Still Hasn’t Confirmed a Release Window

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Although the report shared by Com2uS stated that the anime adaptation of ORV was slated for 2028, it hasn’t been officially confirmed by major distributors or production partners, leaving its status uncertain for now. The anime adaptation was officially announced on July 7, 2024, at the Crunchyroll Industry Panel at Anime Expo in Los Angeles. Since it’s being produced by Aniplex and Crunchyroll, it’s already clear which streaming platform the anime will land on.

While fans expect the anime to drop sometime in 2027, there haven’t been any official updates for more than two years. ORV became popular for its shared system trope, which is a lot similar to Solo Leveling. Not to mention that the protagonist, Kim Dokja, is often more beloved than Jinwoo. He is the only person in the world who is aware of what’s happening after the events of the novel Three Ways to Survive in a Ruined World begin unfolding in real life, a book that only he once read.

Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint Is Collaborating With Solo Leveling For a New Pop-Up Store

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While fans await the anime’s return, Ize Press confirmed that it will open a limited-time pop-up store dedicated to Solo Leveling and Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint in New York City. The store will be open from August 14 until the end of the month. The dates are chosen to coincide with this year’s Anime NYC, which is scheduled from August 20th to 23rd. A new visual was also revealed during the announcement of System Sync, the latest pop-up store project. It will be located at 238 E 6th Street in Manhattan.

To celebrate the two bestselling Korean fantasy manhwa, the pop-up will offer the English editions of the manhwa and many exclusive merchandise items created specifically for the event. The list of goods includes keychains, standees, T-shirts, hoodies, and more. However, the best part of the pop-up will be the themed photo installations, purchase-based rewards, a stamp rally with Anime NYC, and collectible bookmarks and stickers. Visitors in cosplay will get bonus gifts as well.



