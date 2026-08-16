Crunchyroll’s Critically Acclaimed Fantasy Creator Teases a Major Return After Finale

Written and illustrated by Kusanagi Mizuho, Yona of the Dawn is one of the most beloved romance fantasy series of all time. The manga began serialization in Hakusensha’s Hana to Yume magazine in 2009 and received an anime adaptation by Studio Pierrot in 2014. Despite the exceptional story and incredible animation, the series wasn’t a groundbreaking worldwide hit during its premiere. However, it gathered a huge fanbase over the years who have been waiting for Yona to continue her journey in the anime. On the other hand, the manga reached its conclusion in December 2025 before returning with a four-chapter-long side story. The side story serves as an epilogue to follow the characters after the conclusion.

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The volume will be released on October 20th, 2026 in Japan, and global fans might get an update in the first half of 2027. Along with the final chapters and the side stories, Volume 48 will also include several bonuses. Additionally, August 9th is Hak’s birthday, but unlike previous years, the creator couldn’t draw a new visual due to her busy schedule. However, she did share an old visual on her official X handle along with a confirmation that she is working on new projects. Considering how she said her new works will make readers happy, we can expect it will be related to Yona of the Dawn.

Image Courtesy of Hakusensha

The anime sequel was announced in December last year in the Hana to Yume magazine, which also released the manga’s final chapter. However, the announcement only revealed that the anime will be getting a sequel but didn’t share any other details. We might expect a first look with a key visual or a teaser this year, along with a release window.

The first season of the anime was released over 12 years ago, so the staff and crew members might see a major change. Studio Pierrot is likely to produce the sequel since it was responsible for the first season. The anime is currently streaming on Crunchyroll, so you can catch up to it before the sequel.

What Will Happen in Yona of the Dawn Season 2?

Image Courtesy of Studio Pierrot

The first season concluded right after Yona gathered all four Dragon Warriors from the prophecy. However, while she has reached her immediate goal, she is unclear about her future. As a runaway princess with no home to return to and the king’s men after her, she is not only responsible for her life but also her friends, who swore to protect her.

Her journey has only just begun in the anime, but the path in front of her is full of trials and tribulations. The second season will follow her epic story as she travels all across the kingdom and beyond, unraveling the corruption and crime hidden in the streets and alleys that were running rampant during her father’s reign.