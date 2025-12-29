7 Most Iconic Goku Moments in Dragon Ball Z

Dragon Ball Z is regarded as one of the most important installments not only in the Dragon Ball franchise but also in the anime and manga industry as a whole, as it introduced the world to characters like Goku, who became widely loved. It is not an overstatement to say that Goku is an icon of the anime industry.

Even decades after the series ended, Goku’s actions in Dragon Ball Z are considered symbolic by fans, serving as a beacon of inspiration that is hard to define. While there are many moments that highlight Goku’s iconic legacy, the following seven stand out as the most memorable.

7) Goku Sacrificing Himself To Defeat Raditz

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

Dragon Ball, the first entry, featured Goku in many perilous situations; however, Dragon Ball Z immediately laid the foundation for far more dangerous enemies, with Raditz serving as the prime example. By easily overpowering both Goku and Piccolo, Raditz left no option for victory other than for Goku to sacrifice himself.

This moment does not portray Goku as weaker than his opponents; rather, it highlights that his willingness to protect others is far stronger. His sacrifice stands as an iconic moment that sets him on the path to becoming an even greater hero.

6) Goku Putting His Trust in Gohan

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

Near the end of the Cell Saga, fans increasingly expected Goku to grow stronger and unveil an ascended Super Saiyan form to defeat Perfect Cell, or at least rely on Vegeta’s help to put an end to Cell’s terror. Instead, Goku nonchalantly revealed that Gohan was the strongest among them and fully capable of taking down Cell, a decision that was undeniably iconic.

Although this choice nearly became Goku’s greatest mistake and even led fans to label him as one of anime’s worst dads, he was ultimately proven right. This moment showcases that Goku is a true fighter, capable of recognizing strength in others rather than seeking all the spotlight for himself.

5) Father-Son Kamehameha

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

The Father-Son Kamehameha is one of the most iconic moments in the Dragon Ball Z series, and it holds special significance for Goku because of its powerful symbolism. After Goku dies while sacrificing himself to stop Cell’s suicide attack, the villain returns, pushing Gohan to unleash his full power.

However, it is through Goku’s spiritual presence that Gohan is ultimately able to defeat Cell for good, showcasing that Goku’s impact on his son extends beyond life and death. With both of them combining their strength into a single Kamehameha, the moment serves as Goku’s symbolic passing of the torch to his son as his successor, even though that future never fully came to pass. Still, it remains one of Goku’s most iconic moments and the most memorable Kamehameha in the series.

4) Goku’s Spirit Bomb on Kid Buu

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

The final moments of the Dragon Ball Z Buu Saga became the most perilous situation of the entire series, as Kid Buu possessed the power to destroy even the whole solar system. However, everything came to an end thanks to Goku’s Spirit Bomb, fueled not only by Earth but by energy gathered from other planets as well.

This serves as a karmic moment, with Goku’s kindness returning to him at the time he needed it most, creating an iconic scene on an entirely different scale. As Goku unleashes the massive Spirit Bomb on Kid Buu, turns Super Saiyan, and salutes him before the final push, it becomes a moment of pure iconography that only a few other anime could ever hope to surpass.

3) It’s Over 9000

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

Goku’s return to Earth after his first death and his long training under King Kai were among the most anticipated moments early in the series, as fans eagerly awaited how he would come back to save Earth from destruction. However, nothing could have prepared them for just how much stronger Goku had become upon his return.

Vegeta reading Goku’s power level and declaring it to be over 9000 went on to become one of the most iconic memes on the internet and is still widely used decades later. As a result, Goku’s return after his first death, with a power level exceeding 9000, stands as one of his most iconic moments in the series.

2) Super Saiyan 3 Transformation

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

Every Super Saiyan transformation is iconic across the Dragon Ball franchise; however, nothing could have prepared fans to witness Goku tapping into his Super Saiyan 3 form. While the transformation was primarily used to distract Majin Buu, the way Goku unveiled it was purely entertaining and completely unexpected.

Goku leading into the Super Saiyan 3 transformation by explaining each level of the Super Saiyan form is itself an iconic moment that highlights his coolness. Combined with the transformation’s striking presence, it stands apart from the others, elevating it into an iconic moment that is guaranteed to excite anyone who witnesses it.

1) Goku’s Super Saiyan Transformation

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

There is no denying that Goku’s most iconic moment in Dragon Ball Z, and in the entire Dragon Ball franchise, is his first transformation into a Super Saiyan. The moment carries immense emotional weight, as the legends of the Super Saiyan described by Vegeta come true through the loss of Goku’s friend, making Goku’s transformation truly unmatched.

This moment from Dragon Ball went on to influence countless shonen series, many of which adopted the idea of showcasing physical and emotional growth through changes in appearance. Goku becoming a Super Saiyan remains an iconic scene that will likely be remembered as one of the most iconic moments in all of anime and manga, and as other series continue to draw from its legacy, its impact will never fade.

