Naruto: 5 Times Sakura Proved She’s The Best Girl

For various reasons, female characters are often overhated in Shonen series, but the one who gets the most backlash from fans is easily Sakura Haruno from Naruto. Despite being a reliable friend to the protagonist and everything she has done in the series, fans would like to focus on her imperfections rather than her strengths. She has been a valuable member of Team 7 since the beginning and has stuck with them through thick and thin. It also can’t be denied that Studio Pierrot significantly changed her scenes, making her seem different than how she was portrayed in the manga.

The studio is known for altering certain characters, especially female leads, as evidenced by how much they changed Orihime’s character in Bleach, even to the point of erasing her character depth through her backstory, which was a lot more tragic in the manga. Regardless of the fandom hate and the studio’s alterations, Sakura Haruno has always proven herself throughout the series. While she doesn’t get nearly as much spotlight as Naruto and Sasuke, she has enough epic moments that prove she’s easily the best girl in the series.

5) The Forest of Death Pushed Sakura to Protect Naruto and Sasuke

The Chunin Exams went terribly wrong after Orochimaru’s attack on the Hidden Leaf Village. Several of his underlings targeted Team 7’s trio, and it wasn’t long before Naruto and Sasuke were utterly defeated. Since the two of them lost consciousness, it was up to Sakura to protect them. While she was outnumbered and weaker than her opponents at the time, she didn’t falter and was determined not to let them touch her team members.

She cut off her hair to free herself from the enemy’s grasp and stood her ground. This still remains one of her most notable moments in the series, where she showed significant growth after being forced into a corner.

4) Sakura Is The First Character to Defeat an Akatsuki Member

The Akatsuki is a fearsome group of villains in the franchise known for having several S-rank criminals working together. As soon as Shippuden started, the Akatsuki members began targeting the Jinchuriki, starting with Gaara, to get hold of the one-tailed beast sealed within him. Knowing his life was in grave danger, the Hidden Leaf Village sent a team to rescue the newly appointed Kazekage.

Sakura, being one of them, had to fight off Sasori, a puppet master with exceptional powers. While Sakura received major help from Lady Chiyo, she still managed to kill off the villain in under three minutes, making it her best fight in the series.

3) Sakura Saved Countless Shinobi During The Final War

Sakura’s expertise in Medical Jutsu goes far beyond other Shinobi, and it’s not only thanks to Tsunade but also because of her exceptional talent at controlling chakra. During the Fourth Great Ninja War, Tsunade joined the other Kage in the fight against Madara Uchiha. The war was the most brutal one the Shinobi world had ever seen, resulting in massive casualties.

Without Tsunade, Sakura was the only one capable enough to serve as a medical ninja on the front lines, and she fulfilled her duty better than anyone could have. During the final stretch of the war, she saved countless Shinobi from the Allied Forces and even rescued Naruto from the brink of death.

2) Sakura Unlocks Her Trump Card in The Final War

This ancient jutsu requires extremely delicate chakra control that only a few ninja can achieve, even after years of training. Sakura has always shown incredible chakra control, way better than Naruto and Sasuke. Thanks to this, she learned from Tsunade how to store vast amounts of chakra into her forehead and release the seal to amplify her powers.

She unleashed this power during the Final War after joining Naruto and Sasuke in the main fight. Sakura stepped into the front lines, acting as bait to distract the villains while creating an opening for her friends. She was fatally injured several times in the process, but was healed immediately thanks to this ability.

1) Sakura Punched Kaguya to Help Seal The Villain

Team 7 finally reunited after more than two years, but it wasn’t under the best of circumstances. During the Final War, they worked together to seal Kaguya away, and the entire plan relied on the power granted to Naruto and Sasuke by the Sage of the Six Paths. However, while the duo had Kaguya within their grasp, the villain almost fled the scene by moving upward.

Luckily, Sakura was there to save the day as she punched Kaguya on the head and forced her to go back down before her team members were able to seal her. This moment marked the end of the brutal war, restoring peace in the Shinobi world.

