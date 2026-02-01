Naruto: Most Powerful Ninja in Each Great War

Naruto is based on the premise of recurring wars that have plagued the world of Shinobi. While the main story is set in an era maintaining a fragile peace, there have been countless instances of bloodshed and violence for centuries between Shinobi Clans. Each clan possessed a unique trait and used that to overwhelm its enemies. Hashirama Senju and Madara Uchiha established the Hidden Leaf Village in hopes of uniting Shinobi Clans and ending the needless cycle of pain. Many clans adopted the same idea and established more Hidden Villages, which later became known as the Five Great Nations. However, peace was far from their reach, as the allied Shinobi Clans from each village banded together and targeted other villages, which sparked an era of Great Wars.

After decades of devastating war, the world had just begun to get back on its feet when Madara Uchiha declared a Fourth Great Ninja War, which killed thousands. Each of these four wars had one powerful ninja that not many would want to cross, and their contributions to their villages have been exceptional.

4) Hashirama Senju in The First Great Ninja War

Hashirama co-founded the village along with Madara Uchiha and was chosen as the leader thanks to the trust he built with the Shinobi Clans. He played a crucial role in the First Great Ninja War and died around that time. Unfortunately, the series never explained the reason behind his death, but his powers revealed in the series were nothing to scoff at. Before Naruto and Sasuke, Hashirama was the most powerful Shinobi known in the world, possessing the level of strength no human had seen in decades or even centuries.

3) Hiruzen Sarutobi in The Second Great Ninja War

Hiruzen was the longest-serving Hokage in the series since he had to step into the role once again after Minato’s death. He became a Hokage during the First Great Ninja War as Tobirama Senju, the Second Hokage entrusted the village’s future to him. He was known across the world for his vast knowledge in nearly every jutsu in Konoha, including all five elemental types, which made him a cut above the rest. Not only did he teach the three legendary Sanin, but Hiruzen himself was a student of the two previous Hokage, and his years of experience were reflected in his devastating powers.

2) Minato Namikaze in The Third Great Ninja War

Minato played a pivotal role in helping the Hidden Leaf Village emerge victorious in the Third Great Ninja War, especially against the Hidden Stone Village. Minato alone stood against an army of a thousand Ninja sent by the Hidden Stone Village. As word of his feats spread far and wide, Minato became a living legend known as the Yellow Flash, thanks to his iconic technique, Flying Raijin. Not only did he master the Flying Raijin, a space-time Ninjutsu, but he also created Rasengan, which became one of Naruto’s signature moves. Thanks to his feats during the war, he was chosen as the Hokage.

1) Naruto Uzumaki in The Fourth Great Ninja War

For the majority of the story, Naruto only possessed half the power of Kurama, but that changed during the Fourth Great Shinobi War. His Sage Mode, paired with his experience over the series and mastery of powerful Jutsu such as Rinnegan and the Shadow Clone, allowed him to fight toe to toe against even Madara Uchiha. The only one who can even compare to his powers is Sasuke Uchiha, as the duo protects the village together in every way they can.

