One Piece: 3 Straw Hat Pirates Whose Dream May Be Impossible to Achieve

The Straw Hat Pirates are some of the most beloved characters in One Piece, as fans follow their journey while they travel the world. They are not only Luffy’s closest friends, but also crucial in helping him become the Pirate King. However, all the crew members set out to sea with a personal goal in mind, aside from supporting Luffy. These dreams are defining characteristics of the crew, giving depth to their characters while also revealing more about them. The series has always emphasized the themes of freedom and chasing one’s dreams, which the central crew embodies perfectly.

While it’s more or less guaranteed that Zoro, Usopp, Brook, and many more will eventually accomplish their goals, the same can’t be said about everyone. Some dreams are far beyond anyone’s reach, and that includes the Straw Hat Pirates. At the very least, these three characters are chasing impossible dreams.

3) Sanji

Sanji shares the same dream as his father figure and mentor Zeff, whose journey was cut short after he lost his leg several years ago. The chef of the crew wants to find a mythical place known as All Blue, where the four seas meet, containing all the world’s marine life in a single place. However, the story has only mentioned the All Blue only a handful of times, and yet its existence hasn’t even been confirmed. There’s no guarantee that the place even exists, which means Sanji’s dream might be potentially impossible until the series reveals the truth.

2) Jinbe

Jinbe carries out the will of Fisher Tiger and Queen Otohime, who wished for nothing more than to create a world where Fish-Men and humans can coexist in peace. While Otohime took the first step towards breaking the cycle of hatred, Jinbe plans to carry out her will. However, it’s impossible for him to break the cycle that has continued for centuries in just a few years. Not to mention that his dream can’t be realized alone since it will require the collective efforts and mutual understanding of both sides, which can’t be easy after the heavy resentment that has built up all this time.

1) Chopper

Out of all the crew members or perhaps all the One Piece characters, Chopper’s dream isn’t simply the most difficult, but it has the highest possibility of never coming true. As a genius doctor, his dream is to cure all kinds of diseases in the world, which is why he’s travelling with the crew. However, no matter how hard he tries, there are bound to be incurable diseases, some that are so rare that they may never be discovered. This doesn’t mean Chopper’s journey isn’t helpful, since he has learned and accomplished a lot since he left Drum Island.

