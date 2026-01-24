Every One Piece Moment When Luffy Got a New Straw Hat Member

It’s been over 28 years since the One Piece manga was released, and since then, the series has come a long way. What started out as a fun adventure of a young pirate turned into an epic tale that connects the present to the world’s lost history. Luffy began his journey as a 17-year-old, hoping to gather a small but reliable crew of people who would accompany him in his quest to become the Pirate King. His goal has long been fulfilled since he found some of the best experts in every field that a pirate crew needs. The Straw Hat Pirates have stuck with each other through thick and thin ever since they joined.

They are not only reliable allies who help Luffy accomplish his own goals, but each member also has a dream they want to fulfill. Luffy has always been an excellent judge of character, which is why he was quick to determine he needed these crew members to accompany him on his journey. While characters like Robin and Brook joined easily, recruiting some of the others was quite the ordeal.

9) Zoro Was Blackmailed into Becoming a Pirate

Zoro is the first Straw Hat Luffy recruited, and it was under the most chaotic circumstances. As a bounty hunter, Zoro didn’t initially want to become a pirate but had no choice but to comply. He was about to be wrongfully executed by the Marines, and Luffy was the only one who could save him. Not only that, but he didn’t expect that Luffy was the only member of the crew he had just joined. Even so, it didn’t take long for Zoro to fit right into the life of a pirate and become Luffy’s most trusted right-hand man.

8) Usopp Always Wanted to Become Like His Father

Luffy met Usopp in Syrup Village and immediately befriended him after realizing he was Yasopp’s son, the sniper of the Red Hair Pirates. It didn’t take long for the village to face a major threat from a former pirate, which is why Luffy’s crew and Usopp joined hands. After the battle was over, Luffy finally got a beautiful ship to travel around the world. Usopp watched his new friends ready to leave with bittersweet emotions, not expecting that Luffy wanted him to come along as well.

7) Sanji Couldn’t Keep Refusing Luffy

Just like Zoro, Sanji also wasn’t keen on joining Luffy’s journey, but only because he couldn’t bear to leave Zeff, his mentor and a father figure who saved his life. Sanji has always felt indebted to everything Zeff did for him. However, having raised Sanji since he was a boy, Zeff knew better than anyone that Sanji had dreams he wanted to accomplish. After the fight against Don Krieg’s crew was over, Zeff and the other chefs at Baratie pushed Sanji away so he could live his life on his own terms.

6) Nami Becomes the Official Straw Hat’s Navigator After Being Free

Nami joined Luffy and Zoro in the Orange Town Arc, but it wasn’t until the end of the Arlong Park Arc that she became the official navigator of the Straw Hat Pirates. She stole the Going Merry and made her way home, where the series reveals her tragic past as Luffy and the others join hands to save the village. Being forced to carry the burden since she was a child, Nami was exhausted and defeated, as she used the last of her strength to ask Luffy for his help. After Arlong’s defeat, she didn’t hesitate to continue her journey with the crew, hoping to create a world map one day.

5) Luffy Didn’t Recruit Chopper For His Skills

Luffy met Chopper on Drum Island and immediately thought of him as food as he and Sanji chased the reindeer across the castle. It didn’t take long for the misunderstanding to die down, and Luffy took a liking to the shy and adorable reindeer. After a major threat on the island was dealt with, brought by the previous king, Chopper was pushed away by Kureha to join Luffy’s journey. However, the entire time Luffy tried to recruit Chopper, he had no idea that the reindeer was actually a doctor.

4) Robin Invited Herself to Join The Crew

Robin is the only Straw Hat member who invited herself into the group, not expecting it would turn out to be the best decision of her life. While she was working as Crocodile’s right-hand, she saved Luffy’s life, and the pirate saved her later on. After the disbandment of Baroque Works, Robin had nowhere else to go, so she decided to join the crew for a while. However, she finally opened her heart to them and became a full-fledged member after the Enies Lobby Arc.

3) Franky Was Forced to Leave Water 7

As someone who not only beat Usopp to a pulp along with his allies but also stole the crew’s money, Franky’s first encounter with Luffy and the others was less than pleasant. However, Franky eventually became one of their most trusted allies during the Enies Lobby Arc when the crew risked their lives to save Robin. After working with pirates and picking a fight with the World Government, it’s no surprise Franky became a wanted criminal. Despite the persuasion from the Straw Hats and the Franky Family, it still wasn’t easy to convince the cyborg to leave his home and pursue his dreams.

2) Luffy Accomplished His Wish By Recruiting Brook

Anyone would be horrified to see a walking and talking skeleton, but Luffy is a cut above the rest. He was fascinated by Brook and didn’t waste a second before asking him to join his crew, much to the horror of his friends. While Brook immediately agreed to the offer, he only became an official member after Gecko Moria’s defeat when he managed to gain his shadow back and step into the sun.

1) Jinbe Came to Save The Day in Wano

Luffy has always felt grateful for everything Jinbe did for him during the Marineford Arc, so he sought out the former Warlord as soon as he arrived on Fish-Man Island. While Luffy offered Jinbe to join his crew, the latter had to handle a lot of responsibilities. They eventually met again in the Whole Cake Island Arc, when Jinbe helped Luffy and the others escape, while the young pirate ordered him not to die and find him in Wano. Jinbe came to Wano right before the Onigashima raid and saved the Straw Hats and their allies.

