One Piece Creator Teases a Massive Plot Twist & One Straw Hat’s Pivotal Role in It

The One Piece manga has been serializing for over 28 years, and the story is still far from over. The series is currently featuring a crucial backstory in the Elbaph Arc, but it won’t be long before the main fight commences. The series already teased Elbaph in the Little Garden Arc over 25 years ago, and now fans are finally seeing the breathtaking land of the Giants. Meanwhile, the anime is currently in the final phase of the Egghead Incident and will wrap up the arc soon. Ever since the manga entered its Final Saga, Eiichiro Oda has been surprising fans with one plot twist after another. It’s also fascinating to see that the creator has been building up the story for almost three decades, and it’s becoming clearer as the story progresses.

One Piece released its Volume 113 on November 4, 2025, which includes a beautiful illustration of Nico Robin, the archaeologist of the crew. Below the visual, the volume also includes a cryptic note by Eiichiro Oda, which is likely connected to Sanji, the chef of the crew and one of the wings of the future Pirate King. Since the volume has only been released in Japan, @DawnStussy on X, a native Japanese translator, shared the English version of the text, and while it doesn’t mention Sanji directly, the connection can’t be denied.

One Piece’s Sanji Is More Crucial to the Story Than Fans Realize

According to the translator, the note on Volume 113 says, “The Earth’s rotation is gradually slowing down — a long time ago, one day used to be 23 hours, but now it’s 24. The weekly manga artists of ancient times must’ve had it rough. (About 180 million years ago.) Volume 113 starts now!”

At first glance, it appears to be an ordinary message, but Oda mentioning the Earth’s rotation and ancient times doesn’t appear to be a coincidence. Additionally, Sanji’s eyebrow has always intrigued fans, not just because of the unique character design but also because of Oda’s comment from the SBS column of Volume 7, which was released in 1999.

When a fan asked about Sanji’s unique eyebrows, the mangaka answered, “Hey!! You there, sit down!! Now listen!! Everyone lives in circles!! The Sun, the Moon, and the Earth all spin in circles!! And!! If the Earth suddenly stopped spinning!!”

Oda continued, “The planet would be covered in tidal waves!! It would be terrible!! Now remember that Sanji’s eyebrow channels that same powerful circular energy!! Reflect upon this!! You may go!!”

Sanji’s Character Has More Depth Than You Might Think

Sanji has always been a beloved character in the series, but the Whole Cake Island Saga only added more depth to his character. It wouldn’t be an exaggeration to say that Sanji is one of the best-written characters in the series, and it’s no coincidence that Oda decided to reveal his second backstory before the Final Saga. After he awakened his genetic modifications in the Wano Country Arc, the direction in which Sanji’s eyebrows twirl changed briefly. After awakening the powers buried deep within him, Sanji defeated one of the strongest members of the Animal Kingdom Pirates.

While there have been theories about the reason behind such a change, the series has yet to confirm what it could mean. After the latest statement, it’s evident that Oda is planning something, most likely for the Final Arc, where the truth behind the world will be revealed. Oda has never shied away from putting Sanji in the spotlight, and it’s clear that he has something major in store for the character in the Final Saga, especially since Sanji’s dream of finding the All Blue is one of the most crucial parts of the story.

The manga has yet to explore more about the legendary sea where all four of the world’s seas (East Blue, North Blue, South Blue, and West Blue) meet and contain all the world’s marine life. It’s a paradise for chefs, but the sea is only supposed to be a myth, likely connected to the ancient time the world has forgotten all about. After Vegapunk’s broadcast, it’s clear that the story is heading toward a major change, and the chef of the crew will be at the center of it all. The upcoming war will engulf the entire world in flames, and the Straw Hat Pirates will naturally be on the same side as Luffy and against the evil forces that plan to continue stripping away people’s freedom.

