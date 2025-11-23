One Piece: Each Straw Hat’s Dream Ranked By Difficulty

Eiichiro Oda’s hit Weekly Shonen Jump manga, One Piece, doesn’t have a shortage of beloved characters, and yet fans will always have a special place in their hearts towards the Straw Hat Pirates. They are the central characters whose journey we have been following for all these years. Before arriving on the Grand Line, the crew only had five members, including their Captain, Monkey D. Luffy. However, as their journey continued, more members with their own dreams and aspirations decided to follow Luffy in his journey to becoming the Pirate King.

Each member of the crew is working towards achieving their own dreams, and as difficult as the path may be, they’re willing to put in the effort to fulfill their goals. Their dreams define their identity and character writing, giving the characters more depth and drawing their connection to Luffy, who is able to help them turn their dreams into a reality. While all dreams are considered difficult, which one should be ranked on top?

10) Usopp Can Achieve His Dream Anytime He Wants

Usopp’s dream of becoming a brave warrior of the sea isn’t nearly as difficult as others’. However, the only thing holding him back is his lack of confidence. Over the years, he has proven himself several times in difficult situations, enough to have the courage to stand against powerful opponents like Admiral Kizaru if it means saving his friends. Despite his iconic moments over the years, he has yet to achieve the level of bravery and power he has always dreamed of.

9) Brook Just Needs to Wait For the Journey to Be Over

After spending over 50 years in isolation as a skeleton, Brook saw the first glimmer of hope when he met Luffy in the Thriller Bark Arc. He also learned about Luffy’s connection with Laboon, an island whale his former crew left behind before journeying to the Grand Line. While the Rumbar Pirates were wiped out several decades ago, Brook wants to keep his promise and reunite with Laboon, who has been waiting near Reverse Mountain. However, unlike the others, Brook simply needs to keep traveling with the crew and wait for the journey to be over before realizing his dream.

8) Franky’s Dream Is Already Halfway Realized

Franky’s dream of building a ship that can travel the world and reach the end of the Grand Line is already halfway realized. During the Enies Lobby Arc, he built the Thousand Sunny for Luffy’s crew before eventually joining them in their journey. Despite the difficult journey, the ship hasn’t taken any significant damage since then, and now that the crew has entered the New World, the second half of the Grand Line, it won’t be long before his dream comes true.

7) Roronoa Zoro Needs More Training to Defeat Mihawk

Zoro needs to achieve his dream before the story ends, not just for himself but also for his childhood friend Kuina, who died in an accident. Ever since the beginning, he has worked harder than anyone in the series to fulfill his dream of becoming the world’s strongest swordsman. His determination was fueled even more after his humiliating defeat against Mihawk in the Baratie Arc. Zoro has come a long way since then and even mastered all forms of Haki, but he still has to train a lot more before he can surpass Mihawk.

6) Nico Robin’s Dream Will Be Realized After Reaching Laughtale

Robin’s dream can only be realized because of where she came from. Ohara was an island full of talented scholars who learned the ancient language in hopes of deciphering the Poneglyphs and uncovering the truth about the world. After the World Government annihilated the island, Robin, as the sole survivor, has been carrying the torch all by herself. She has come across several Poneglyphs during her journey with the crew, getting one step closer toward her dream. When the crew will finally reach Laugh Tale, she can learn the erased past of the world, but it’s unclear if she will decide to share it with the world.

5) Nami’s Might Have to Keep Working Even After the Journey Is Over

Nami’s goal to create a world map isn’t just time-consuming, but it’s impossible to achieve unless she sees every part of the world. While traveling with Luffy has significantly helped her, it’s nowhere near enough since the crew has to travel by skipping several islands during the journey. She’s nowhere close to drawing the map, and she might have to continue working even after the journey is over. While her dream is difficult, only someone as talented as her can accomplish such a feat.

4) Monkey D. Luffy’s Real Dream Is Still a Mystery

Up until the Wano Country Saga, everyone believed Luffy’s dream was to become the Pirate King, which could be accomplished after reaching Laughtale and claiming the One Piece. However, Oda has major plans for the protagonist since becoming the Pirate King is only the first step toward Luffy achieving his real dream. Although it’s still a mystery what Luffy truly wants, we at least know that the dream he unknowingly shares with Gol D. Roger can only be accomplished by him.

3) Sanji Is Chasing a Myth

Sanji shares the same dream as his father figure and mentor Zeff, whose journey was cut short after he lost his leg. The chef of the crew wants to find a mythical place known as All Blue, where the four seas meet, containing all the world’s marine life in one place. So far, the story has mentioned the All Blue only a handful of times, and yet its existence hasn’t even been confirmed. There’s no guarantee of where this mythical place is located, which means Sanji’s dream might be potentially impossible until the series explains the truth.

2) Jinbe’s Dream Can’t Be Realized Alone

Jinbe carries out the hopes and wishes of Fisher Tiger and Queen Otohime, who wished for nothing more than to create a world where Fish-Men and humans can coexist in peace. After centuries of facing racism and all kinds of discrimination, the Fish-Men have long held hatred for humans in their hearts. But it also can’t be denied that several humans, like Nami, have had their lives ruined due to the terror of some Fish-Men like Arlong. While Queen Otohime took the first step towards breaking the cycle of hatred, Jinbe plans to carry out her will. However, it’s impossible for him to break the cycle since it will require the collective efforts and mutual understanding of both sides.

1) Tony Tony Chopper May Never Fulfill His Dream

Out of all the crew members, Chopper’s dream isn’t simply the most difficult, but it has the highest possibility of never coming true. As a genius doctor, his dream is to cure all kinds of diseases in the world. This is why he wants to travel and learn more about the world to expand his knowledge and continue his research. However, there are bound to be incurable diseases, some that are so rare that they may never be discovered. This is why, while Chopper’s dream sounds noble in theory, it’s not something a single being can ever accomplish.

