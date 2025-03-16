One Piece Fans May Be Expecting Too Much From Usopp in Elbaf Arc

The ongoing Elbaf Arc in One Piece brings the Straw Hat Pirates to the fabled land of the Giants. Elbaf is an isolated nation that has no connection to the World Government. Despite the citizens being known for being brave warriors, the country is rather peaceful. Since hardly anyone ever comes by, they don’t often have to worry about external threats. However, because Loki killed his father, King Harald, 14 years ago, the country is without a king. Since Loki is imprisoned and clearly unsuited to rule the nation, the throne in Elbaf currently doesn’t have a successor. Things take a dark turn in the peaceful land when Shamrock and Gunko arrive in hopes of bringing the Giants down.

The World Government has always been after their power, and Shamrock is finally planning to subdue them. More Holy Knights are summoned to the country and catch the villagers off-guard with their sudden attack on the children. Now that Elbaf has turned into a battlefield, the crew will soon take action to help them fend off the enemies. However, amidst the chaos, fans are expecting One Piece’s Usopp to have significant development, which may not be possible.

Why Do Fans Expect So Much From Usopp in the Elbaf Arc?

The theory about Usopp having a substantial change in the Elbaf Arc originated from the Little Garden Arc of the Alabasta Saga. Back then, the story had yet to introduce the New World, so no one knew Elbaf was located on the other side of the planet. Fans also didn’t know that it would take the crew over 20 years to arrive there. Ever since Usopp began his journey, his goal has always been to one day become a great warrior of the sea. However, by nature, he is often portrayed as a coward. He has struggled with bravery, often running from fights and then redeeming himself at key moments.

When he met Dorry and Brogy in the Little Garden, he was amazed by their bravery and honor as the Warriors of Elbaf. Usopp realized that all the Warriors there were similar to the duo and hoped to see the place someday. Furthermore, his dream to become a brave warrior somehow parallels the Giants of Elbaf. Furthermore, although he went through training during the time skip, he hasn’t shown many feats.

His actions in Dressrosa were the best so far. The manga also needs to delve deeper into his Observation Haki since it’s also a topic of debate. After all, Usopp has only used it once in Dressrosa but hasn’t shown any signs of proficiency in this ability. Many fans believe he will have some major development, but that may not be the case.

The Stakes Are High in One Piece’s Elbaf Arc

The manga is in its Final Saga, and it’s highly unlikely that Oda will dedicate the majority of the arc to building an individual Straw Hat’s character in such a way like Usopp. During the Egghead Incident Arc, there were also several theories about it being a “Franky Arc,” but as we know, hardly anything related to him happened. The guess was obvious, given that Franky spent two years going through Vegapunk’s research, and yet nothing significant happened when the two actually met.

The stakes are also high in the arc, with some of the most powerful villains showing up on the island unannounced. The Holy Knights are finally being introduced, and we finally find out Shanks’ connection to the Figarland family. Meanwhile, the Straw Hats again find themselves in the middle of chaos and will do everything they can to stop the villains. Furthermore, Elbaf is a treasure trove of mysteries. It’s the only land directly tied to Nika and has pieces of history carved in the Adam Tree.

The story is more likely to focus on that instead of simply one character. The Straw Hats already had their moments of character development before the Final Saga commenced, but with the story taking on a darker turn, the focus wouldn’t be on them. However, that doesn’t mean it’s completely impossible for Usopp to do something great in this arc. He may have another moment like the Dressrosa Saga, but he still won’t get substantially powerful in just one arc. He may also learn to control his Observation Haki better, but that will likely be the extent of his growth.