5 Modern Classic Anime on Netflix You Should Watch Immediately

There’s no shortage of great anime to watch if you’re looking for something new to start with the end of the year coming closer. Plenty of streaming platforms have incorporated tons of exciting titles into their roster of rotating series, meaning you won’t even have to look far to find something that suits your interests. Netflix is easily one of the biggest streaming services available, not to mention its anime selection has been top-notch for the past decade, receiving new seasons, series, and films before most other platforms. If you’re looking for a place to start that isn’t the tried and true Crunchyroll, you might want to consider Netflix, especially with its ever-growing Netflix Original anime options.

The second dilemma typically tends to be what exactly you might be in the mood to watch. There are plenty of anime classics available, but just as many modern classics are presented as options for those looking to watch something a bit more recent. The definition of a modern classic will change depending on which anime fan you ask; some might consider only shows within the last five years, while others will extend to the last decade or two. Either way, the promise of a modern classic is a combination of high-quality animation paired with the storytelling prowess that any classic should entail. This list explores five of the best modern classics available to stream on Netflix as soon as you’re done reading this list.

5) Jujutsu Kaisen

Image Courtesy of Mappa

Jujutsu Kaisen is one of the most obvious choices for this list based on the show’s popularity with both new and old anime fans. It’s considered part of Shonen Jump’s Dark Trio, alongside titles such as Hell’s Paradise and Chainsaw Man; additionally, Jujutsu Kaisen has one of anime’s most iconic modern characters in recent times, Gojo Satoru, who has managed to boost the series into the public spotlight even more. Jujutsu Kaisen was first released back in 2020 and has its third season set to debut sometime in early 2026.

Alongside the actual anime, Jujutsu Kaisen has had multiple successful theatrical releases, including this year’s Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution, set to air in December 2025. The series is a heavy-hitter in terms of animation, with some of the best fight sequences put to screen in recent years, courtesy of studio Mappa. It follows the story of Yuji Itadori, a high school student who is entrenched in the world of jujutsu sorcery when he swallows a cursed finger and becomes a vessel for the King of Curses. This series is known for embracing dark themes, violence, and an overall bleak tone that fans love.

4) JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure

Image Courtesy of David Production

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure might be a controversial choice to add to this list due to how divisive it is among anime fans, with most either loving or hating the series. That being said, it would be a crime not to include it with the effect that JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure has had on modern anime culture, from stylistic choices to humor to design, setting trends that no other series has managed to before. The show first aired back in 2012 and has released five seasons since then; the sixth season will cover the “Steel Ball Run Arc”, and is set to debut in 2026.

The plot of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure follows the numerous journeys of the Joestar family and associates as they battle world-ending threats while mastering their own strength and powers. It’s full of slapstick comedy, references to pop culture, vibrant colors, and distinct character design that make the show feel like a comic book brought to life. While JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure doesn’t shy away from making light of itself, the show also has shocking moments of emotional depth and character bonding that give it more weight than its shiny veneer might suggest.

3)Attack on Titan

Image Courtesy of Mappa

Attack on Titan shot to the top of the charts when it first released and managed to stay there for most of its nearly decade-long run. The series inspired so many shonen titles that came after its initial release in 2014, and its finale, airing in 2023, was the monumental end of an era for many fans. Blending dark fantasy and action genres, Attack on Titan brought a never-ending cycle of bleak violence to the anime scene that was made palatable by its portrayal of humanity’s penchant for hope.

The story of Attack on Titan is set on the island of Paradis, where the last scraps of humanity live behind massive sets of walls, designed to keep the monstrous Titans out. Eren Yeager lives on the outskirts of Wall Maria when it’s destroyed by eerily sentient Titans, leading to the death of his mother and the destruction of his hometown. The plot follows Eren on his journey to join the Survey Corps to kill Titans, later finding out his own Titan-shifting ability that could potentially lead to the reveal of numerous secrets about the appearance of Titans. This show somehow manages to pull off a slow burn regarding big narrative mysteries and numerous high-stakes battles simultaneously.

2) Vinland Saga

Image Courtesy of Mappa/Wit Studio

Vinland Saga is a masterpiece of modern anime that managed to almost single-handedly reinvigorate the historical genre for anime fans. This series began airing back in 2019 and is currently waiting on an announcement for the third season’s release date, though fans anticipate it to fall sometime in 2026. The show combines Vikings, epic battles, mythology, and revenge cycles into one captivating narrative that doesn’t let up for a single second. It doesn’t hurt that Vinland Saga has absolutely striking animation and art, making the series a visual feast for any audience.

The story behind Vinland Saga starts with Thorfinn, a young boy whose father is brutally murdered by the infamous mercenary, Askeladd. Swearing revenge on the murderer, Thorfinn grows up and joins Askeladd’s mercenary band to get closer to their leader. Along the way, he learns of the horrors of war and the intricacies of bloodshed, prompting him to dream of a better future for his people away from the darker side of human nature. Vinland Saga takes the classic coming-of-age story and sets it against the violent, survivalist setting of Viking history, creating an unforgettable journey filled with promise.

1) Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood

Image Courtesy of Studio Bones

Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood is one of the older choices on this list, but released recently enough that its status as a classic can still push it towards the modern classic category. This series aired in 2009 and ended after 64 episodes compiled into a single season. It’s considered one of the best remakes in anime history, having been created to reboot the earlier Fullmetal Alchemist anime that was heavily critiqued for pacing and filler issues. The show is easily one of the most philosophical shonen series out there, addressing themes of immortality, government corruption, science, human nature, and the shades of morality.

In Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood, we follow Edward and Alphonse Elric, two brothers who experience tragedy after the death of their mother. Both brothers attempt to revive her through the use of dark alchemy; instead, Edward loses multiple limbs while Alphonse’s body is obliterated, forcing his soul to be tied to a metal suit of armor. The two leave their old life behind to travel to the capital and train to become State Alchemists, to find the Philosopher’s Stone and restore their former bodies. Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood is a testament to the bond of family, the power of knowledge, and the pursuit of a dream.

