These Are the Only 3 Naruto Original Series Arcs That Are Must-Watch

The sprawling world of Naruto is filled with moments that define shonen anime—epic battles, deep emotional growth, and the forging of lifelong bonds through years of fighting side by side. However, within the sheer overwhelming number of episodes, some story arcs take the series from a good adventure show to a legendary one and a must-watch for any anime fan. These crucial arcs are the foundations upon which the entire series rests. They give the viewers not only spectacular action but also the most significant character development and plot progression.

For anyone looking to experience the core of the shinobi world’s challenges and triumphs, focusing on these three concentrated storylines provides the most impactful and complete journey through Naruto’s quest to become Hokage.

3. The Search for Tsunade Arc

This arc is a critical turning point following the devastating attack on Konoha by Orochimaru. With the Third Hokage gone, the village needed a new leader, and Jiraiya takes Naruto on a mission to locate another one of the legendary Sannin, Tsunade. This journey is integral to the series as it not only introduces one of the most powerful and complex female characters, but also forces Naruto to grapple with the limitations of his current strength as he trains with Jiraiya.

The arc culminates in an epic showdown with Orochimaru and Kabuto, where Naruto’s determination truly shines. He risks everything to protect Tsunade, ultimately challenging her cynicism and convincing her to overcome her past trauma and take on the mantle of the Fifth Hokage. More than just a quest, this arc is a display of Naruto’s “never give up” attitude and marks his official place as Jiraiya’s student (like his father), setting the stage for his growth into the hero Konoha needs.

2) The Sasuke Retrieval Arc

The fallout from the Chunin Exams and the revelation of Itachi’s power left a deep scar on much of the Hidden Leaf Village, but none more than Sasuke. The events went on to fuel his obsession with power and vengeance to the point where no one in Konoha could reason with him. This arc is the inevitable climax of his internal conflict, showing his desperate decision to abandon Konoha and join Orochimaru. Team 7 is fractured, and the mission to retrieve Sasuke becomes the most personal and high-stakes one yet for Naruto.

The entire arc is a masterclass in ensemble action, illustrating the bonds and unique abilities of the Konoha Genin (and the Sand Siblings) as they individually fight Orochimaru’s Sound Four and Kimimaro. It is pure, raw emotional drama, culminating in the iconic, heartbreaking final confrontation between Naruto and Sasuke at the Valley of the End. This battle solidifies their rivalry as the central conflict of the series and directly sets the emotional stakes for the second half of the entire story.

1) The Pain Arc

courtesy of studio pierrot

The invasion of Konoha by the Akatsuki leader, Pain (Nagato), is perhaps the most defining, thematically dense, and consequential event in the entire series. It is a full-scale assault that tests the courage, resolve, and power of every shinobi in the Hidden Leaf Village. Coming on the heels of Jiraiya’s tragic death at Pain’s hands, the devastation to Konoha is total, ultimately proving just how much the village has come to rely on the previously underestimated and sometimes disregarded Naruto.

This arc is the true realization of Naruto’s potential and his legacy as Jiraiya’s final student. His return to the ravaged village is a moment of pure, cinematic heroism, and his one-on-one fight with Pain is arguably the series’ greatest battle, both in spectacle and philosophy. The arc’s resolution, where Naruto confronts Nagato, not only saves the village and meets his mother for the first time via their connection to Kurama, but also offers a deep exploration of the cycle of hatred, officially cementing Naruto’s role as the Child of the Prophecy and the true hero of Konoha.