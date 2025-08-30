10 Most Underused Kunoichi in Naruto, Ranked

The world of Naruto is filled with unforgettable shinobi, but the spotlight shines brightest on the male characters who are always presented as the heroes. The series, however, boasts a vast and powerful roster of female ninja, or kunoichi, who have incredible skills, rich backstories, and bravery that never falters.

Unfortunately, many of these exceptional women are either sidelined, given a minor role, or completely forgotten as the plot progresses, their full potential left unexplored and loose ends untied. These kunoichi deserved more screen time and a deeper exploration of their unique abilities and further fleshed out personalities. From masterful healers to fierce tacticians, these women of Naruto prove that strength and skill are not dependent on or exclusive to male ninja.

10) Karin Uzumaki

Karin’s potential as a shinobi is constantly overshadowed by her obsession with Sasuke Uchiha. While she is depicted as a lovesick fangirl, her unique abilities as a member of the Uzumaki clan are incredibly valuable and unique. Her sensory skills are among the best in the series, allowing her to track chakra signatures with pinpoint accuracy and identify a person’s physical and emotional state.

Beyond her tracking abilities, Karin also boasts an extraordinary healing factor. By allowing others to bite her, she can transfer her own chakra to them, instantly mending their injuries. This makes her an invaluable asset in a support role during battles, which is a fact that is overlooked in favor of her more comedic or emotional moments. Her character could have been developed much further, particularly given the fact that she is an Uzumaki.

9) Hinata Hyuga

Hinata’s character arc is typically centered on her role as a love interest for Naruto, which is one-sided for the majority of the series. Unfortunately, this supporting role sidelines her incredible and rare skills as a shinobi and member of the prestigious Hyuga clan. She is a master of the Byakugan, an ocular jutsu that allows her to see an opponent’s chakra network and shut down their chakra flow with surgical precision using her Gentle Fist style. This ability is not only invaluable in combat but also has potential for healing.

Her bravery, especially her willingness to sacrifice herself for Naruto during Pain’s attack, is a testament to her inner strength. Naruto could have delved deeper into her training and her impressive development as a ninja, the way her cousin, Neji, was developed over the course of the series. Her ability to use the Mystical Palm Technique to heal people is another aspect of her deep well of talent that was largely left untapped.

8) Tsunade Senju

As one of the Legendary Sannin, Tsunade is an iconic figure in her own right, yet her vast power and contributions that not only save the Hidden Leaf Village but also allow it to prosper as its leader are taken for granted. She is arguably the most skilled medical ninja in the Naruto world, capable of healing even the most grievous injuries and the only med-nin (until Sakura) to master and use the Strength of a Hundred Seal to heal with a single touch and chakra reserves. Her physical strength is unmatched, even among the other two Sannin, Jiraiya and Orochimaru, a result of her precise chakra control, allowing her to deliver devastating blows that can level entire landscapes and towns.

Tsunade’s time as the Fifth Hokage was also incredibly successful and ensured the Leaf Village remained standing. During Pain’s assault, she single-handedly defended the village and used her summon, Lady Katsuyu, to split into multiple small slugs and heal multiple injured people at once from a distance. She is a symbol of resilience after suffering a past filled with pain, and her leadership was essential to the village’s survival and rebuilding, a fact that deserves more recognition.

7) Shizune Katō

Usually relegated to just Tsunade’s loyal assistant, Shizune is a highly capable and brave ninja in her own right. She is a talented med-nin and a skilled fighter, proficient in both close-quarters combat and the use of senbon with poison. Her loyalty to Tsunade is unwavering, but it’s her own strength and intelligence that truly make her a valuable asset to the Leaf Village.

Shizune’s courage was on full display during Pain’s attack, where she faced down the enemy with a fierce determination, risking her life to protect others. She is a warrior with a deep understanding of medical ninjutsu, making her so much more than her role as an aide. Her skills and bravery are often overshadowed by her connection to Tsunade, but even Tsunade never underestimates Shizune.

6) Sakura Haruno

Sakura is notorious for being underappreciated by the fandom and frequently referred to as “useless,” leading to her pure physical strength, a skill she learned from Tsunade, being almost completely overlooked. Early in the series, she is seen as a burden to her team, but her development into a powerful kunoichi is one of the most significant character arcs. Her mastery of medical ninjutsu quite literally saved Naruto’s life during the Fourth Great Ninja War, and her ability to summon Lady Katsuyu to heal others makes her an essential part of Team 7 and a crucial support in any battle.

Her precise chakra control, learned from her master, Tsunade, allows her to deliver devastating punches with incredible force. Sakura’s abilities go far beyond simply being a healer; she is a front-line combatant capable of causing serious damage in a way many others cannot. Her contributions to the team and the larger shinobi world are often unfairly dismissed without any solid basis.

5) Kurenai Yuhi

Kurenai has vast potential as a shinobi, but it’s largely left untapped, especially after she becomes pregnant with Asuma’s child. She is an exceptionally skilled genjutsu user, a rare and specialized form of ninjutsu that traps opponents in illusions that they struggle to escape. Her expertise in this field, which is rare among shinobi, makes her a unique and powerful asset, capable of defeating opponents without ever engaging in a physical fight.

The series could have explored her missions with her trainees on Team 8: Kiba, Hinata, and Shino, or how her life changed after she became a mother. But, instead, her character is largely tied to her relationship with Asuma. Her abilities and professional life as a teacher are mostly unexplored and could have made her a much more central figure in the story. Her character is a prime example of a great kunoichi who needed more development.

4) Tenten

Tenten is a highly skilled ninja whose unique weapon-based fighting style is totally overlooked and barely shown in the anime. She is a master of summoning a vast arsenal of weapons, from kunai and shurikens to more exotic tools, and her precision and speed in using them are unmatched. She is a walking armory, capable of adapting to any combat situation.

Despite her incredible skills, Tenten is almost always a background character, relegated to support roles in missions. Her true power is rarely, if ever, explored, leaving fans to wonder what she could have accomplished with more screen time and a more substantial personal arc. Her unique fighting style is one of the most interesting in the series, and her massive untapped potential is a sorely missed opportunity.

3) Temari

Temari is arguably one of the fiercest and most self-assured kunoichi in the entire Naruto series. Her wind-style jutsu, channeled through her giant fan, allows her to create powerful gusts of wind that can slice through forests or completely decimate an opponent. She is a master tactician, using her intelligence and quick thinking to outmaneuver her opponents.

Beyond her incredible power, Temari’s character is defined by her fierce loyalty to her family and her unyielding determination. She is a strong leader, and her contributions to the battles she fights are always essential factors in their success. Her strength and strategic skills make her a memorable and beloved character who is a standout among the kunoichi.

2) Konan

Konan is an interesting character with a tragic backstory and powers that are incredibly unique and visually stunning, even among the Naruto universe. As a founding member of the Akatsuki, her ability to manipulate paper into various weapons and forms is both beautiful and deadly. Her powers, which include creating wings and paper shurikens, make her a deadly opponent and one of the most creative fighters in the series.

Despite her power and intricate history with Nagato and Yahiko, Konan’s life is tragically cut short in a duel with Tobi. Her death felt rushed, and she deserved a much more developed role, especially given her deep connection to the story’s central themes of peace and suffering. Her character and powers had so much more to offer, with a potential redemption arc among them.

1) Kushina Uzumaki

Kushina is an incredibly powerful ninja, a former Jinchuriki of the Nine-Tailed Fox, and wife to the Fourth Hokage, Minato Namikaze. Despite her power, resilience, and fiery personality, she is often overshadowed by her husband and her legacy as Naruto’s mother. Her powerful Uzumaki clan chakra chains are capable of restraining even the Nine-Tailed Fox itself.

Her story is a tragic one, defined by her self-sacrifice to protect her son and her village. Her brief appearances show a powerful and vibrant woman who could have taken the Hidden Leaf Village by storm at her husband’s side, but they only scratch the surface of her life and her capabilities as a shinobi. She is a central figure in the series’ lore, and her story as a powerful ninja in her own right is one that deserves more exploration.