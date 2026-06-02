Top 7 2026 Anime We Can’t Wait To Return in 2026, Ranked

We are almost halfway through 2026, and we have seen some major anime arrivals in the first part of the year. New series like Daemons of the Shadow Realm and Witch Hat Atelier have taken the anime world by storm, while returning series like One Piece and Jujutsu Kaisen have had plenty of shonen surprises for anime viewers. Luckily, there are still several months left before the year’s end, and in them, some of the biggest old and new anime alike are set to release. Before these anime hit, we thought we’d rank the top seven series we’re looking to dive into.

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7.) Ronin Warriors Part 2

sunrise

Release: July 2026

The latest Samurai Troopers series has earned its place on this list thanks to how unpredictable and original it was in its first batch of episodes. Throughout Ronin Warriors 2026, the new anime series hasn’t just added plenty of blood and gore, but has also thrown out some wild curveballs in terms of its overall story. Even if you aren’t a fan of the original series, Sunrise has created a sequel series that demands your attention, and we’re beyond excited to see where the fresh take on the Ronin Warriors goes in its next outing. If noting else, we’re sure to be shocked if the first part of the series is any indication.

6.) Mushoku Tensei Jobless Reincarnation Season 3

Studio Bind

Release: July 6th, 2026

When it comes to the isekai world, Mushoku Tensei Jobless Reincarnation has easily become one of the biggest. While the story of Rudeus might not be the most original example of the genre, it has resonated with fans nonetheless thanks to keen characterization and thought-provoking storytelling. With each season seeing Rudeus a little bit older, the stakes have only continued to be raised throughout, so we expect no different when the anime isekai returns next month.

5.) Ghost in The Shell

Image Courtesy of Science SARU

Release: July 7th, 2026

There have been more anime adaptations of Ghost in the Shell at this point than we can list here, but the newest iteration dropping next month might be one for the record books. Forged by Science SARU, the same studio responsible for adapting Dandadan, the upcoming remake isn’t just the most colorful take on Major Kusanagi’s adventures; it’s the entry that is the most like its source material. Masamune Shirow’s original manga imagined a far more colorful and sometimes hilarious iteration of Ghost in the Shell, and it seems that SARU is sticking true to this sensibility. While this new take on the franchise has some stiff competition, anime fans are still in for something special, all the same if the preview material has been any indication.

4.) Dragon Ball Super: Beerus

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

Release: Fall 2026

Remaking a Dragon Ball movie that landed thirteen years ago might not have been what many shonen fans were expecting, but Dragon Ball Super: Beerus has blown many away with its initial trailers. Toei Animation has been operating on a new level in recent years, with one of the prime examples being One Piece and its stellar animation. This might not be the Dragon Ball Z remake that many have been hoping to see, but it might be the linchpin needed to help usher in that remaster era. Considering some of the animation issues that the first episodes of Dragon Ball Super suffered, Beerus might be just what anime fans needed to set things right in that regard.

3.) Apothecary Diaries Season 3

Image Courtesy of TOHO

Release: October 2026

Apothecary Diaries roared onto the scene and has become one of the biggest new anime series in the world since its first episode was released on the screen in 2023. Focusing, most likely, on Maomao making her way outside the palace and exploring new quandaries in the Western Capital, the mystery series is aiming to still find new ways to surprise its viewers. With the last season focusing on assassination plots and military excursions, the next season, arriving this fall, has a major legacy to live up to. Luckily, the first two seasons were able to create a story that is sure to resonate with the same fans in season three, if it continues sticking to the source material.

2.) Black Clover Second Season

Courtesy of Shueisha

Release: October 2026

Ever since taking a more seasonal approach to its projects, Studio Pierrot hasn’t been working on weekly releases for many of its properties. Naruto, for example, remains in limbo following the last episode of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, while Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War takes several months off between each season. Luckily, Asta fans won’t have to wait much longer to see the return of the would-be Wizard King. This October, Black Clover is finally returning, right after the manga in the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump came to an end earlier this year. While we’re hyped to see Asta make a comeback, there’s one shonen series that easily took our number one spot.

1.) Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War – The Calamity

Courtesy of Viz Media

The Thousand-Year Blood War is about to end, finally giving Bleach fans the anime conclusion that they’ve been dying for since the source material ended in 2016. With Yhwach now harboring the power of the Soul King and the Soul Society having their backs against the wall, “The Calamity” is looking to raise the stakes to the highest that they have ever been in the supernatural shonen’s history. This might be the last time we see Bleach for some time on screen, but based on the original manga, it’s sure to end with a bang.

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