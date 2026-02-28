Top 7 Netflix Anime Adaptations of Video Games: Ranked

Netflix has been finding itself leaning further into the anime world, thanks to the medium’s increasing popularity in recent years. While the streaming service has found a niche for itself with the animation world, Netflix has also been recreating some beloved video game stories with series that have garnered multiple seasons. While it is easy enough to point at the many stellar series that the platform has created using video games as the various source material, narrowing down the choices to a ranked top seven list is far more difficult. Luckily, we’ve done just that, and our choices might surprise you.

7.) The Cuphead Show

netflix

The Cuphead Show doesn’t get the recognition it deserves, which is too bad considering it is one of the series that is most in line with the feel of its video games. On top of capturing the unique animated style that made the game such a success, it captured the hilarity and crude aesthetic of the digital landscape. Gaining three seasons following its debut in 2022, a fourth season has not been confirmed by Netflix, though we have to imagine that many gamers and animation enthusiasts alike are hoping to see the return of Cuphead and Mugman. Even if the show never returns, it has earned its place on this list.

6.) Splinter Cell: Deathwatch

Courtesy of Netflix

Sam Fisher has returned, thanks to Netflix’s new animated take on the video game franchise known as Splinter Cell, with the show Splinter Cell: Deathwatch, being one of the latest entries on this list. The first season arrived in October of last year, but quickly presented an intriguing story that focused on an older Sam once again being dragged into the world of espionage. Luckily, Netflix has already renewed this video game adaptation for a second season, meaning it’s entirely possible that Splinter Cell could move even higher up on this list if it can stick the landing with season two.

5.) Devil May Cry

Image courtesy of Netflix

While Netflix’s Devil May Cry might not take place in the same universe as the games, showrunner Adi Shankar has tapped into what worked so well for this Capcom franchise. In the show’s first season, Dante is fighting against demons while also learning that members of the demonic hordes might not be as evil as many had originally thought. Luckily, fans won’t be waiting long to see how the devil hunter’s story continues in this re-imagining, as Netflix is planning to drop season two on May 12th this summer. Even with no future Capcom entries set to hit consoles and personal computers as of the writing of this article, it’s great to see a solid Devil May Cry story hit the screen all the same.

4.) Castlevania: Nocturne

Netflix

The sequel to Netflix’s first Castlevania animated adaptation, Nocturne follows Richter Belmont in a story that pulls from the Konami video game universe’s lore. Specifically, the show is a mishmash of Castlevania: Rondo of Blood and Castlevania: Symphony of the Night. While this entry doesn’t necessarily shine as bright as its predecessor, it creates a solid story that delivers action and emotional storybeats to expand on the world of Dracula and the Belmont clan. It’s unfortunate that the series has yet to announce a third season as there remains plenty of material from the video games to bring to the small screen, especially considering a new Castlevania game was announced earlier this year.

3.) Castlevania

Netflix

Netflix’s Castlevania is often thought of as one of the greatest video game adaptations on the streaming service, opening the door for many other entries that have been created for the platform since. While Nocturne was a worthy follow-up to the four-season-long series, the original can’t be beat in terms of its character development, fight scenes, and storytelling. The Castlevania animated series proved that Netflix was adept as not just creating video game adaptations, but it was able to present a fresh new take on a familiar world while staying true to the source material. Castlevania was granted four seasons to wrap the story of Trevor, Sypha, and Alucard, and fingers crossed that Nocturne will have the same chance down the line.

2.) Arcane

Image via Netflix

Many might be surprised to see that Arcane didn’t take the top spot on our list, as the League of Legends-themed animated series certainly is thought of as one of the best things Netflix produced. Focusing on the world of Vivi and Jinx, Arcane was able to weave a very compelling story using eye-popping CG animation during its runtime. A major reason as to why Arcane didn’t hit number one is thanks to its second season failing to hit the same heights as its predecessor. Still, Arcane’s story as a whole is great enough to earn the video game adaptation its place this high on the rankings.

1.) Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

netflix

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is the best video game adaptation that Netflix has created so far, and there are more than a few reasons. David’s story from Studio TRIGGER is an engaging “one and done” affair that tells a succinct story with a beginning, middle, and end. So much did this series resonate with viewers that it even breathed new life into Cyberpunk 2077, which saw a shaky start thanks to various technical issues, but gained more interest thanks to the anime. With various aspects of Edgerunners added into the CD Projekt Red game, the series is tough to beat, not just for video game adaptations, but for anime series in general. When we reviewed the first season, we here at ComicBook.com gave it a perfect score, and we’re crossing our fingers that the upcoming sequel can do the same.

