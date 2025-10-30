16 Years Later, Acclaimed Shojo Series Confirms Finale Release Date

Warning: This article contains spoilers from the Yona of the Dawn manga! Kusanagi Mizuho’s historical fantasy series, Yona of the Dawn, made its debut in 2009, eventually getting an anime adaptation in 2014. Despite Studio Pierrot never releasing a second season, the series has accumulated a massive fan following over the years, who have been keeping up with the manga’s schedule ever since. The series entered its final arc last year as Yona and Hak returned to Hiryuu Castle along with Yoon and the Four Dragon Warriors. According to the manga creator on X, the series will officially reach its conclusion on December 19th, 2025. Yona of the Dawn Chapter 274 is scheduled to be released on November 3rd, 2025, while the manga will end with Chapter 276.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The manga’s finale release date is sudden, as many were expecting the series to wrap up next year since it still has to tie up several loose ends. The story has left several questions unanswered, which is why the release date shocked the fandom. However, according to Mizuho, she didn’t reveal the finale date until now because she had to decide when the story would end. The mangaka also expressed gratitude to the magazine Hana to Yume for being accommodating to her pace. Just this year in July, Yona of the Dawn entered a three-month hiatus to prepare for the finale. The series returned in October with Chapter 272, breaking fans’ hearts as Yona and the others still face the wrath of the Dragon Gods.

What to Expect From Yona of the Dawn Finale?

Image Courtesy of Hakusensha

Chapter 273 features Hak waking up in a place where life and death connect and separate. Hak died after entering the chalice, but he still has his consciousness and refuses to give up since he has to keep the promise he made to Yona. Hak also meets the soul of the White Dragon God there and even sees an unconscious Soo-won, who is on the brink of dying himself. However, the Dragon God isn’t too keen on helping Soo-won since he committed the grave crime of stabbing the Crimson Dragon’s corpse, even if it was to help Yona and the others.

Hak carries Soo-won on his back and tries to return to the world of the living. As the chapter ends, the White Dragon God changes his mind and decides to help the two return. Hak and the Dragon God protect Jee-Ha and the others from the collapsing building, leaving several questions unanswered. As the blessings of the Dragon Gods have left the Warriors, they have all lost their powers along with the parts that granted them those superhuman abilities. While the others are all in serious condition, Zeno’s situation is the most severe since his body is distorted and has begun swelling strangely.

It’s also uncertain if his body can ever return to normal again, considering the only reason he has been alive for over a thousand years is thanks to the Yellow Dragon God’s power. Additionally, the manga still has to explain the sword and shield from the prophecy that are meant to awaken after the four Dragon Warriors are gathered. Since the story is now reaching its finale, we will likely find the answers to these questions before Yona and the others walk their own paths in life.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!