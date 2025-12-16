Shonen Jump Cancels Underrated Historical Fantasy in Less Than a Year

Launched in 2014, Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ is a globally famous digital platform that has included some of the most renowned manga series ever since, including Dandadan, Spy x Family, and many more. As the most famous demographic across the globe, shonen by far has the toughest competition in the industry, so it’s no doubt that Shonen Jump+ can serialize the most promising series. But this also means that not every series makes the cut and fails to pull a large audience for any number of reasons. The competition gets even tougher as the manga industry grows rapidly across the globe. The publishing company, Shueisha, often cancels series in a few months or even after a year if they fail to attract a wide audience.

Even if these manga are serialized on major platforms or in magazines, volume sales are the most crucial factor in determining whether or not a series should continue. Shonen Jump+ has already discontinued or cancelled more than 40 series this year, and as the year draws near its end, the wave of cancellations has just hit Eunuch of Empire, written by Kei Saikawa and illustrated by Kotaro Shono, which will release its final Chapter 25 on November 25th, 2025. Saikawa is best known for writing Hero Organization, while Shono is the illustrator of many series, including World’s End Harem. The information comes from @WSJ_manga on X, a reliable source of information regarding all Shonen Jump series. The manga, which debuted in February this year, will end in Chapter 24, which is expected to be released in January 2026.

What Is The Plot of Eunuch of Empire?

The story is set in an era where a vast empire was known for having all sorts of things from Earth and beyond the seas. Treasures of gold and silver, rare books, magic tools, and even men and women of unparalleled beauty were found in the empire. Jafar, a young boy forced to become a eunuch, is now working in a palace library thanks to his ability to read and write foreign languages.

Although he was forced to separate from his sister, he continues to look for her whenever he can. However, his now peaceful life is turned upside down when he encounters the so-called ghost from the forbidden room. The woman believed to be a ghost is so beautiful that anyone who lays their eyes on her feels as if their soul is taken away. Due to a strange twist of fate, Jafar gets reassigned to the harem, where the only men allowed are eunuchs.

After meeting the “ghost” again and her beautiful sisters, Jafar continues his work in the harem, not knowing that this unexpected encounter will one day shake the foundation of the empire. The series is available on the official app of Manga Plus. The manga has released 21 chapters so far, with the next one scheduled for December 28th, 2025. Only two volumes have been released so far, and the third installment has yet to

