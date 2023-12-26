The 100 Girlfriends Season 2 Announced

The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You is really, really, really, really, really returning for Season 2! The 100 Girlfriends was one of the most surprising new anime adaptations of the Fall 2023 anime schedule as it flipped romantic comedies on their heads. While this series initially seemed like it was going to feature a large female cast all vying for the main character's attention, it was soon revealed that its lead was actually going to date all of them before the season came to an end. Now that it has, Aijo Rentaro is far from done finding and dating new girlfriends.

The 100 Girlfriends ended with Rentaro finding six soulmates and successfully dating each one of them. But it was teased that he was meant to find 100 soulmates in total due to one of God's mishaps, and Rentaro is set on dating them all (unless they die as a result of his rejection). Thankfully, his quest towards 100 girlfriends will continue as The 100 Girlfriends has announced that a Season 2 of the anime is now in production. You can check out the announcement teaser in the video above, and special illustration below.

How to Watch The 100 Girlfriends Before Season 2

Directed by Hikaru Sato for Bibury Animation Studios, with scripts supervised by Takashi Aoshima and character designs provided by Akane Yano, The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You ends its final episode with the next five girlfriends line up for Rentaro in the future season. Season 2 has yet to announce a release window or date as of the time of this writing, so there's plenty of time to catch up with everything that went down in this wild anime series so far.

The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You anime is now streaming with Crunchyroll and they tease it as such, "Rentaro Aijo was rejected 100 times in middle school. He visits a shrine and prays for better luck in high school. The God of Love appears and promises that he'll soon meet 100 people he's destined to date. But there's a catch-once destiny introduces someone to him, the two must happily love each other. If they don't, they'll die. What will befall Rentaro and his 100 girlfriends in high school?"

