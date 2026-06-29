11 Years Later, HIDVIE’s Major Fantasy Returns With a New Physical Release Without Ever Confirming a Sequel

With the ever-growing anime industry, many series get overlooked for various reasons despite viewership continuing to grow and diversify in their interests. Especially in the last decade or so, anime popularity has skyrocketed, with more series being produced every year. However, that also means that the studios don’t put the same effort or investment into every series. Even though the story is amazing, with the shonen demographic dominating the anime world, most series don’t get the recognition they deserve. New action series like Jujutsu Kaisen, Demon Slayer, and Solo Leveling have gained massive global recognition, which is why fans often stick to one genre.

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Sequels of these series get announced soon after the season ends. However, for underrated shows, the animation studios end up taking years to work on a second season, or, most of the time, just cancel it altogether. Some of these series even developed a decent fan base over the years, some of which have been waiting for over a decade for a second season.

What Is Chivalry of a Failed Knight About?

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There exist a few humans in this world with the ability to manipulate their souls to form powerful weapons. Dubbed “Blazers,” these people study and train at the prestigious Hagun Academy to become Mage-Knights; among the students is the so-called failure Ikki Kurogane, the sole F-rated Blazer.

However, when the worst student in the academy sees Stella Vermillion, an A-ranked Blazer who also happens to be a princess, she challenges him to a duel with dire stakes; the loser becomes the slave of the winner. There’s no way that Stella can lose, right? As he tries to prove his strength to a world that believes him to be the weakest, Ikki gains new friends and experience.

Chivalry of a Failed Knight Is a Must-Watch

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If you’re a fan of battle show anime, then you might be familiar with Stella Vermillion. Stella features in Chivalry of a Failed Knight, a 2015 anime with a single season. The anime centers around the idea of the Seven Star Sword Art Festival, a tournament where Mage-Knights compete to win. Emphasis is placed on the idea of hard work over innate talent, as both main characters work to surpass their natural abilities in different ways.

One of the main characters is Stella, a high-grade mage (Blazer) from the Vermillion Empire. She’s regarded as a natural prodigy with high levels of innate magic, though she struggles to control her abilities. Stella wishes to be viewed as more than a prodigy, training hard so her powers will manifest strongly. During her stay at Hagun Academy, where Blazers go to train, she meets Ikki Kurogane, a low-level mage. Stella is initially harsh towards Ikki but grows to respect his drive to better himself despite of his limitations, and eventually this leads to her falling in love with Ikki and revealing more of her true friendly personality.

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