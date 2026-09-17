10 Years Later, Jujutsu Kaisen Studio’s Biggest Sports Hit Returns With Big Screen Plans

Jujutsu Kaisen‘s anime studio, MAPPA, has emerged as one of the biggest studios in the anime industry, with fandoms, especially shonen fans, hoping for their new anime to be animated by the studio. The studio has developed this reputation thanks to anime like Jujutsu Kaisen and Chainsaw Man, and it continues to emerge as a leading studio in the industry. However, MAPPA wasn’t always a big studio, and while it was still finding its footing, it adapted many great anime, which also included one of its early original anime, Yuri!!! on Ice. This anime debuted in October 2016 and became a critically acclaimed original sports anime series.

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It depicted a sport that no one was talking about, yet it gave fans the feel of everything they could have come to expect from a sports manga series. Ten years later, the anime is still one of the most memorable sports anime series, and fans are still hoping that it will be ignited once again with a comeback, much like Yuri, the protagonist, did in the anime. While that is yet to be seen, the anime is going to celebrate its 10th anniversary, with one major plan including its return to the big screen on October 19, as the first five episodes of the anime will be presented as a movie during Crunchyroll Anime Nights.

MAPPA’s Yuri!!! on Ice Celebrates Its 10th Anniversary on the Big Screen

Image Courtesy of MAPPA

The details for where fans can find Yuri!!! on Ice‘s return on the big screen have been posted by Regal, where fans can find theaters near their location, but only fans in the United States and Canada will be able to watch it, as these theaters are limited to featuring the movie for only one day on October 19. The runtime of the movie is almost two hours, which will serve as a compiled version of the anime’s first five episodes. This announcement was something that fans weren’t hoping for, but with anime getting re-edited into movies becoming a perfect trend, this is something the anime could have hopped on. That said, the expectations fans had for the 10th anniversary were much higher.

Ever since the anime’s prequel was canceled, everyone had given up, but since the Crunchyroll Anime Awards, the anime has been showcasing signs of returning. It started with the award function featuring a performance by Dean Fujioka of the opening theme, “History Maker,” and soon after, the Yuri!!! on Ice official X account getting verified and unpinning the cancellation announcement of the prequel anime two years after its announcement. These signs implied that the anime perhaps was returning after all, and the 10th anniversary would have been the best occasion.

But that hope seems to have been crushed, as the 10th anniversary plan is instead the anime’s return to the big screen. Nevertheless, this will serve as the perfect nostalgic release for fans, once again reminding them of the masterpiece original sports anime that Jujutsu Kaisen‘s studio created, and it might reunite the fans to raise their voices for the anime’s return, which perhaps MAPPA Studio could announce after the 10th anniversary.