Magical New Fall 2026 Anime Sets Crunchyroll Release With New Trailer – Watch

The Fall of 2026 is almost here, and the anime scheduled to be released on Crunchyroll this season also includes a magical anime, continuing the trend of having a magical anime, especially one focused on a witch, each season. The year started with the arrival of Champignon Witch, a very distinctive anime with a witch premise that made a slight impression; however, the Spring 2026 season, with the arrival of Witch Hat Atelier, is where the biggest magical anime of not just 2026, but perhaps of recent years as well, arrived. Though the summer season didn’t have a witch-focused magical anime, the Fall season is returning with one.

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Among the many anime scheduled for the Fall 2026 Crunchyroll lineup, there is also an anime called Hello, I am a Witch, and My Crush Wants Me to Make a Love Potion! Based on the manga of the same name, which also has a novel and a light novel, the series is finally set to be released on October 5, 2026. The release date has been confirmed with a new trailer that perfectly captures the premise this anime is aiming to present, and as the title suggests, it is a magical romantic story, adding its own take to the magical anime year that 2026 has been.

Crunchyroll Brings a Magical Romantic Story to Fall 2026

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The anime adaptation of Hello, I am a Witch, and My Crush Wants Me to Make a Love Potion! by Diomedéa features an unrequited love premise, as the title suggests, with the witch Rose, who lives by the lake, being asked one day to make a love potion by the man she is secretly in love with, Harij Azm. While she is devastated, Rose just can’t say no and instead begins preparing to make the love potion for him, with the trick of having him fetch the ingredients. She constantly sends him on different journeys to get the ingredients so that she can see him whenever he arrives with them.

The twist, however, is that Rose had already created a love potion and is only asking Harij to gather ingredients so that she can see him more and more. But as the day arrives when she can no longer lie and ask Harij to get new ingredients, she dreads it. The anime is setting up a fairy tale with a magical premise, showcasing how the emotion of love drives one to do things they otherwise wouldn’t, especially when the feeling is unrequited. But the anime is clearly also setting up a premise where it will create a strong bond between the two main characters and might lead to what Rose is expecting or, perhaps, with a twist, Harij is hoping to create a love potion for Rose herself.

In any case, it will certainly be a very different kind of anime for fans to witness in the Fall of 2026. It is aiming to be a mix of slice-of-life and fairy-tale love story, with its magical premise certainly positioning it as one of the most unique magical anime series that Crunchyroll is going to feature this fall season, helping it also emerge as a distinctive Fall anime series in 2026.