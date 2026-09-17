3 Anime to Watch If You Miss Jujutsu Kaisen

Jujutsu Kaisen has become one of the most modern and popular shonen anime series of all time. It has set a caliber that few other anime can actually match, especially in the shonen genre, as it is almost a seinen anime due to its mature themes. It depicts even the basic elements with a gravity that most shonen anime lacks even today, which is why it could be hard to replace it.

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However, among the dozens of anime out there, there are a few that actually match what Jujutsu Kaisen presents as an anime series. While there have been dozens of anime in the past decade that can do it, there are two new anime from 2026 that can help fill the void left by the anime, and one is an all-time great that anyone can watch anytime in Jujutsu Kaisen‘s absence.

3) Chainsaw Man

Courtesy of MAPPA

The anime that can fill the void Jujutsu Kaisen will leave behind is none other than Chainsaw Man, which has emerged as one of the most distinctive shonen anime series of all time. On the surface, there are many similarities between Chainsaw Man and Jujutsu Kaisen, with the most apparent being how they both employ the negative feelings of humans in literal forms. While Jujutsu Kaisen has cursed spirits, Chainsaw Man has Devils.

These literal forms have helped both series develop narratives that explore negative feelings in the perfect way, with a special task force at hand to counter these representations. Much like Jujutsu Kaisen, Chainsaw Man also seems too mature for a shonen anime, which is clearly a driving part of what makes both series feel more realistic. Moreover, MAPPA is at the helm of the production of both anime, which ensures top-notch anime quality, with perfect fights and similarities in their visuals as well.

2) Daemons of the Shadow Realm

Image Courtesy of Bones Film

Daemons of the Shadow Realm has been one of the most intriguing shonen anime of 2026, as it was also one of the most anticipated due to it being the literal successor to the all-time masterpiece Fullmetal Alchemist. Brought to life by Bones Film, the anime captures the best elements that Fullmetal Alchemist brought, but what makes it an anime that can parallel Jujutsu Kaisen is its mature themes. The anime begins with surprising elements that catch fans off guard, and once the twists unfold, it becomes truly mesmerizing.

What it does well is present its mature themes by giving all the characters the perfect amount of development, making it clear that no one is there just to be there but instead provides an impact on the story. Meanwhile, the appearance of Daemons, spirits that help Daemon wielders, who are only a select few, once again reinforces the hidden society in Japan tackling something much bigger. With 24 episodes across its first season, Daemons of the Shadow Realm won’t bore fans for even a single one.

1) Black Torch

Image courtesy of Studio EEK

Another shonen anime of 2026 that emerged as the perfect new shonen anime is Black Torch, and from its first episode, the anime incorporates many great elements that nod to classic shonen anime. But what makes this anime feel very similar to Jujutsu Kaisen is its protagonist, Jiro Azuma, who has a similar foundation to Yuji, having a special body and a relationship with his grandfather that fans can’t help but relate to Yuji. The first episode also ends with Jiro gaining the power of a spirit who is similar to Sukuna, but is sort of good.

Other nuances that make it similar include how there is also a bureau that deals with spirits while remaining hidden from other humans. What would make fans really love Black Torch, though, is how this anime is only 12 episodes long, as it is adapted from the manga Black Torch, which came to an end with only 19 chapters due to its cancellation. But this actually becomes Black Torch‘s biggest strength, as in its small run, the anime ends up incorporating everything that you can expect from a shonen anime and doing it in such a short span. This can help fill the absence not just of Jujutsu Kaisen, but of shonen anime in general, making it a very good pick for shonen anime to watch if you are missing it in 2026.