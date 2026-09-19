Naruto Is Getting a Live-Action Revival Ahead of Its New Movie

Even several years after its ending, Naruto‘s legacy remains unmatched thanks to its exceptional storytelling and lovable characters. While the manga was already loved before, the anime helped it reach new heights of popularity, creating a global phenomenon. Naruto contributes significantly to the popularity of the anime medium in the West, which is all the more reason why this series is still so loved. This acclaimed manga began serialization in 1999, and not long after, Studio Pierrot’s anime adaptation in 2002 breathed life into the story. The main story was split into two parts in only the anime, and Naruto: Shippuden premiered in 2007 to follow the protagonist after a brief time skip.

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Although the main story has long since ended, fans are always treated to new projects and adaptations. The update on the upcoming anime movie shocked fans this month, but that’s not all the franchise is planning. The series has major fans for next year, especially since it’s commemorating the 25th anniversary. A new Naruto Stage Play will take place at Kyoto’s Minamiza Theatre Starting in 2027.

What to Know About Naruto‘s New Stage Play

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

The Stage Play was announced around two months ago, but the official website finally shared more updates for fans. A main visual has been revealed, which features the central characters, Naruto Uzumaki, Sasuke Uchiha, Sakura Haruno, and Kakashi Hatake. Their outfits confirm that the Stage Play will follow the initial part of the story, just when Team 7 was formed. This show will be entirely non-verbal to focus on actions and physical movements rather than dialogue.

It will run from February to June 2027 at the Minamiza Theatre in Kyoto. Unfortunately, there’s little chance of the Stage Play happening outside of Japan, so international fans may not be able to witness it at all. Even so, the franchise is still getting its long-awaited Hollywood live-action movie, which already looks like it’s going to be one of the best adaptations ever.

What’s Next for Naruto?

Image Courtesy of Pierrot

The live-action movie hasn’t shared an official release date, but we can expect more updates by the end of the year. On the other hand, the anime has officially confirmed a new movie, and updates will be revealed sooner than expected. Viz Media revealed this month that a Naruto panel will be taking place on October 10th during the New York Comic Con 2026 event. Fans can expect the anime to drop its first look during the convention. Since the main story is already over, it’s possible that Studio Pierrot is planning to release a completely original story even outside of everything that has happened in Boruto.

Apart from the upcoming movie, the panel will also share updates on the Naruto Card Game and more projects. With the latest confirmation of the anime movie, the episodes were likely morphed into that format instead of being released as a series. However, there’s currently no information on what to expect, but the NYCC panel should clear up the confusion regarding the anime’s future.