Crunchyroll to Debut the Next Big Korean Webcomic Anime This Fall – Watch Trailer

The Fall 2026 season is almost here, and Crunchyroll is gearing up for many new anime debuts, making the final season of 2026 an exciting one. A trend has emerged in the anime industry recently, beginning with Solo Leveling‘s anime adaptation. Based on the Korean webcomic of the same name, the anime became one of the biggest hits in the modern anime industry, and since then, many studios have hopped on the trend by adapting other series as well. The Summer 2026 season itself saw the debut of such an anime, Tomb Raider King, which naturally garnered comparisons with Solo Leveling.

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Now, this Fall is going to bring Overgeared, the anime adaptation of the popular Korean webcomic of the same name. Produced by J.C. Staff, the anime adaptation of Overgeared is scheduled to premiere on September 27, as part of Crunchyroll’s Fall 2026 anime lineup. The anime is going to be available with subtitles and other dubs, including Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, German, French, Castilian Spanish, Italian, Arabic, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Polish, Thai, and Tagalog. A new trailer for the upcoming anime has been released, which already summarizes what this anime is going to be about, and there is no doubt that Solo Leveling fans are going to love every bit of it.

Crunchyroll’s New Korean Webcomic Anime Is Set to Be Solo Leveling‘s Replacement in Fall 2026

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The upcoming Fall Korean webcomic anime, Overgeared, features a 26-year-old who has the worst luck of all and is in debt. To change his life, he joins the popular VR game Satisfy under the name Grid, which affects his real-life status and fame. However, after a single turning quest, he becomes the heir to a legendary blacksmith. Now, with his newfound power, Grid is ready to conquer the world, but a comical twist reverts his status to zero, forcing him to start from scratch. As a blacksmith, Grid begins to forge his own weapons and armor, gearing up to change his life for good.

The premise undoubtedly feels very similar to Solo Leveling, as does the leveling-up pattern of its protagonist, which is similar to Jinwoo’s. This anime is going to emphasize more on the gaming element that Solo Leveling employs, but in a subtle real-life way, with Jinwoo going on side quests to level up and becoming an overpowered character in a game. The anime’s core premise, with its character going on a self-development journey, is what makes it awfully similar to Jinwoo’s. Both of them come from nothing, but they get a sudden opportunity to go on a redefining journey that brings out the best in them.

Solo Leveling‘s manhwa popularity has created a subculture of webcomics of the same type, and now its anime adaptation has done the same as well. Overgeared seems to be the newest series following the trend, and so far, the trailer looks promising. However, J.C. Staff has had a bad reputation, all thanks to One Punch Man‘s poor anime adaptation. That said, Overgeared‘s arrival on Crunchyroll with a perfect adaptation could help the studio redeem some of its reputation by presenting it as a replacement for Solo Leveling in its absence in Fall 2026.