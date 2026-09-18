3 Things You Need to Know for Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Finale

The Summer 2026 anime season is almost over, and it was by far one of the best in recent years. Apart from the several exciting new anime hits, a lot of sequels made headlines with their intense arcs and plot development. This also includes Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 4, which will wrap up the main story from the anime. The anime premiered in 2004 and stopped airing in 2013, leaving several questions unanswered. As part of the Shonen Big Three alongside One Piece and Naruto, Bleach has always been celebrated as one of the most iconic Shonen Jump series of all time. However, despite the franchise’s popularity and the manga ending, it took Studio Pierrot a decade to return with a sequel to adapt the Thousand-Year Blood War Arc of the manga.

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The final arc of the main story was divided into four parts, and it returned with far better quality animation, pacing, and original scenes, without unnecessary filler episodes. The final part premiered on Hulu on July 25th, 2026, after confirming an episode count of 10. While it’s shorter than the previous cours, the finale is still more than a month away, so here’s what you need to know before that.

3) Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 4 Delayed Final Episodes

Image Courtesy of Pierrot

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War – The Calamity went on a sudden hiatus right before the final stretch. Episode 49 will be released on October 19th, while the finale will premiere on October 27th. The studio decided on a last-minute hiatus to deliver the best version of the finale to fans. The latest Episode 48 was nothing short of exceptional, but fans weren’t entirely happy with it. Its animation quality fell short compared to other episodes, which somehow hints at production issues due to tight deadlines.

Ever since the Thousand-Year Blood War Arc premiered, the anime has released some of the most stunning episodes of all time. The expectations around the finale are even bigger, which is why it’s even more crucial for the studio to have as much time as they need. Additionally, even the manga creator, Tite Kubo, extended his best wishes to the animation team after the hiatus was announced.

2) Bleach Is Expected to Have an Original Ending

Image Courtesy of Pierrot

While this doesn’t necessarily mean that the anime will deviate from the manga ending, fans can expect original scenes to make up for the rushed ending. Bleach’s finale was heavily criticized during the time of its serialization, which is all the more reason the creator has been involved with the anime production. The rushed ending primarily happened due to Kubo facing health issues amid tight deadlines, which is one of the drawbacks of working on a weekly serialization, especially on a popular manga where the pressure is immense.

Kubo has always been involved with the anime, but his contributions are much more significant in TYBW since he not only helped with new character designs but also original scenes from mostly the light novel. The ending won’t be any different either, and it was already teased before that fans can expect something new from the finale.

1) Thousand-Year Blood War Part 4 May Not Be the End of the Franchise Yet

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

While the manga already ended a decade ago, fans have something new to look forward to. Bleach will make an official new announcement after the anime finale, which could be related to the Hell Arc rumors. Fans have been awaiting the Hell Arc for several years now, and this year, several unofficial reports claimed that the manga will return to Weekly Shonen Jump with a brand new story.

It’s expected to expand the one-shot Kubo released in 2021 as part of the manga’s 20th anniversary. Titled No Breathes From Hell, the manga opened room for the story’s expansion, as it shed more light on Ichigo’s future and those around him. However, even if the manga didn’t expand the story completely, there’s still a high possibility that the one-shot will be adapted into an anime, which will be just as exciting.