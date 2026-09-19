Bleach Creator Returns With New Look at Aizen Ahead of Anime’s Finale

The exciting Fall 2026 anime season is right around the corner, which means fans will have to bid farewell to most of the Summer 2026 shows. This also includes Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War – The Calamity, the fourth part of the anime’s finale arc, which will wrap up the main story from the manga. The anime premiered in 2004 and stopped airing in 2013, leaving several questions unanswered. As part of the Shonen Big Three, alongside other Shonen Jump classics such as One Piece and Naruto, Bleach has always been celebrated as one of the most iconic series of all time.

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However, despite the franchise’s popularity and the manga ending, it took Studio Pierrot a decade to return with a sequel to adapt the Thousand-Year Blood War Arc. The final part premiered on Hulu on July 25th, 2026, for international fans after confirming an episode count of 10. Following the release of Episode 48, the official X handle of Tite Kubo released a stunning new visual of Sosuke Aizen after he stole all the spotlight ahead of the finale. Although Aizen isn’t the main villain now, he is still just as loved among fans as before. Not to mention, his actions play a crucial role in the Soul Society’s victory, which is all the more reason his popularity didn’t diminish even years after his defeat.

When Is Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War – The Calamity Ending?

Image Courtesy of Shueisha / Tite Kubo

The anime went on a sudden hiatus right after releasing Episode 48. The studio announced a last-minute hiatus to deliver the best version of the finale to fans. The latest Episode 48 was nothing short of exceptional, but fans weren’t entirely happy with the animation quality since it fell short compared to other episodes. This clearly indicates that the anime has been facing production issues due to tight deadlines and limited resources.

This is why Episode 49 will be released on October 19th, while the finale will premiere on October 27th. Ever since the final arc premiered, the anime has released some of the most stunning episodes of all time. The expectations around the final episodes are even bigger, which is why it’s even more crucial for the studio to take as much time as they need. Even the manga creator, Tite Kubo, extended his best wishes to the animation team after the hiatus was announced.

What’s Next for Bleach?

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

While the manga already ended a decade ago, fans have a new project to look forward to. The anime is teasing an official new announcement after the anime finale, which could be related to the Hell Arc rumors. Fans have been awaiting the Hell Arc for several years now, and this year, several unofficial reports claimed that the manga will return to Weekly Shonen Jump with a brand new story.

If a new manga were to be released, it would expand the one-shot Kubo released in 2021 as part of the manga’s 20th anniversary. Titled No Breathes From Hell, the manga opened room for the main story’s expansion, as it shed more light on Ichigo’s future and those around him. However, even if the manga didn’t expand the story completely, it’s possible that the one-shot will be adapted into an anime, which will be just as exciting.