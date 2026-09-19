Blue Lock Studio Returns for New Dark Fantasy in 2027 – Watch the Trailer

Studio 8bit, the animation studio behind Blue Lock, was at the center of controversy in 2024 due to the second season of its biggest sports series. The studio has been around since 2008, and since then it has released dozens of anime shows and movies. However, there’s no denying that Blue Lock and That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime are by far its biggest anime shows. Despite Blue Lock‘s popularity, the second season received massive fan backlash due to poor animation quality. However, that was a rare case for the studio, and it mostly boiled down to production issues rather than representing the overall standards of 8bit.

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The studio is still going strong despite the controversy, and it even confirmed a new season of Blue Lock to adapt the Neo Egoist League Arc. While fans await updates on the new season, the studio is all set to return with a new dark fantasy. The anime was already confirmed earlier this year, and the studio finally reveals a Spring 2027 schedule with a new trailer and visuals.

When Will Witch and Mercenary Premiere?

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The anime is scheduled for a Spring 2027 season, which means we can expect it to premiere in the first or second week of April. However, the exact release date and the streaming time will only be announced shortly before the premiere. Not to mention that the anime hasn’t locked down a streaming platform yet either. Witch and Mercenary is being produced by Bandai Namco Pictures, so there’s a good chance that, just like most anime from them, this dark fantasy will also land on Crunchyroll and Netflix.

Additionally, the anime will broadcast on Nippon TV network’s 30 stations nationwide & BS Nippon TV in Japan. Shinpei Ezaki, best known for directing WIT Studio’s breathtaking sci-fi anime, Vivy – Fluorite Eye’s Song, will be directing the anime. Furthermore, Daisho Tanimura, who contributed to Magical Destroyers, is the series composer of this upcoming anime.

What Is Witch and Mercenary About?

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The anime is based on an acclaimed light novel written by Kaeru Chouhoukiteki and illustrated by Bench Kanase. The story takes place in a world where witches are considered the most dangerous beings that evoke fear and terror among the masses. These witches are capable of summoning floods, conjuring balls of fire, and even destroying entire countries single-handedly, which is why no one would want to incur their wrath for no reason.

However, that common misconception has led to the witches always being hated and feared at the same time. It’s also the reason why everyone around Saisha wants her dead. She is always facing one major threat after another even though all she wants is to lead a peaceful life. After one dangerous battle, she has no choice but to team up with a mercenary named Zig and embarks on a journey to reach the unknown lands to finally be free from the hostile world. As the story continues, the path ahead of them is much more gruesome than the duo realized.

