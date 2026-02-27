18 Years Later, Classic Shonen Jump Series Gets an Exciting Release Ahead of Anime Revival

2025 was one of the greatest anime years, as several popular shows such as Solo Leveling and Dandadan returned with their sequels. Additionally, Shonen Jump fans were treated to the anime debut of several acclaimed shows, such as Sakamoto Days and Witch Watch, which immediately won fans’ hearts. Shonen Jump offers a broad range of unique manga, particularly centered around action, but is not necessarily limited to that. Each year, many of the series under the banner of Shueisha make their anime debuts. 2026 is already off to an exciting start with the debut of You and I Are Polar Opposites. No doubt, the rest of the year is jam-packed with some of the most exciting series ever, including Psyren, which was serialized in Weekly Shonen Jump magazine from 2007 to 2010.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Launched in 1968, WSJ eventually became the best-selling manga magazine of all time, famous for serializing some of the most popular series across the globe, including Dragon Ball, One Piece, Naruto, and many more. However, a majority of the series, such as Psyren by Toshiaki Iwashiro, have gone unnoticed over the years despite having an incredible story. Last year in December, an anime adaptation by Satelight was confirmed to air in 2026. As fans await a release date, the official app of Manga Plus added all the chapters for fans to read ahead of the anime debut. All chapters of the manga are also available to read on the official website of Viz Media, where you can find links to buy the physical and digital copies of the volumes.

What Is The Plot of Psyren?

Image Courtesy of Satelight

The story focuses on Ageha Yoshina, a high school student who helps those around him for a fee. While returning from work, he stumbles across a strange calling card with the word Psyren written on it. Although it was left behind in a phone booth, Ageha decides to keep it, unaware of the fact it will completely change his life. A day later, he discovers that one of his classmates, Sakurako Amamiya, possesses the exact same card and questions her about it. However, to his surprise, the girl asks him to save her, and from that moment on, Ageha gets entangled in all kinds of troubles.

When Sakurako goes missing, he tries to figure out the reason behind the strange events. In a moment of curiosity, he calls the number given on the card and gets a cryptic message asking him if he would like to go to Psyren. It doesn’t take long for him to learn that Psyren is the name of a strange world inhabited by monsters called Taboo. Ageha and Sakurako are forced to participate in a deadly game where they are granted the ability to use psychic powers.

They must fight and win against all odds if they want to return home. Although the anime is expected to be released this year, the studio hasn’t even shared a release date or an official trailer as of now. Only a teaser has been revealed so far, which was unveiled during the announcement in December 2025. Since Winter 2026 has already reached its end and the Spring 2026 slate has already been decided, there is a possibility the series will premiere in Summer or Fall, unless there is an unexpected delay in production.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!