2.5 Dimensional Seduction Finds Streaming Home at HIDIVE

2.5 Dimensional Seduction is just one of many new anime coming our way during the Summer 2024 anime schedule, and it will be exclusively streaming with HIDIVE in North America when it premieres! The Summer 2024 anime schedule is fast approaching as the Spring 2024 anime wind down later this month, so it's time to look ahead to what's coming our way in the new season. HIDIVE has already locked down some of the biggest exclusives coming this July, and now they have announced another new hot title license as HIDIVE plans for a big premiere at Anime Expo 2024.

HIDIVE has announced that they will be the exclusive streaming home for 2.5 Dimensional Seduction this Summer, and they will be hosting the special North American premiere as part of a new panel at Anime Expo on July 4th. This will feature the premiere of the anime's first episode before it comes back in full later this Summer, and to celebrate, HIDIVE has shared a special poster for the 2.5 Dimensional Seduction anime and you can check it out in full below.

(Photo: J.C. Staff / HIDIVE)

What Is 2.5 Dimensional Seduction?

Based on the Shonen Jump+ manga from Yu Hashimoto, 2.5 Dimensional Seduction will be premiering on July 5th in Japan and will be exclusively streaming with HIDIVE. Hideki Okamoto will be directing the anime for J.C. Staff with Takao Yoshioka handling the scripts, Tomoyuki Shitaya designing the characters, and Hiroaki Tsutsumi composing the music. The anime will be running for two consecutive cours of episodes, so fans will get to see the anime continue through the Summer and Fall 2024 anime seasons.

2.5 Dimensional Seduction stars a voice cast that includes Junya Enoki as Masamune Okumura, Kaori Maeda as Ririsa Amano, Akari Kito as Mikari Tachibana, Aya Yamane as 753, Yuka Nukui as Magino, Tomokazu Sugita as Ogino, M.A.O as Mayuri Hanyu, Sayumi Suzushiro as Nonoa, and Sayumi Watabe as Aria. As for what to expect from the new anime, HIDIVE teases 2.5 Dimensional Seduction as such:

"'I have no interest in real girls!' So claims Okumura, the president of the school's manga club. He's your typical otaku, obsessed with a sexy (fictional) 2D manga character known as Liliel. Then the new school year starts, and a (real!) 3D girl named Ririsa whose passion is cosplay joins the club. Ririsa convinces Okumura to become her photographer—and guess who her favorite manga character is? Not only that, but Ririsa is into modeling the fetishy stuff! The boundaries between 2D and 3D start to blur as this hot-blooded romantic comedy unfolds."