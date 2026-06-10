20 Years Later, Acclaimed Classic Confirms Surprise Anime Revival

It’s not uncommon to see the anime and manga industry being heavily dominated by the Shonen demographic. For several decades now, most of the mainstream hits are battle action, including Dragon Ball, One Piece, Jujutsu Kaisen, and many more. Not to mention that these series are often ranked among some of the best-selling manga of all time. In comparison to such thrilling action, other demographics often fall behind in global recognition. Not only are those series wholesome, but they also offer something new to fans. Shojo is one such demographic that never gained the popularity of Shonen despite having some globally renowned shows. The 1990s and 2000s were not only phenomenal decades for Shonen, but it revolutionized the Shojo industry.

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During that time, several classics were released that are appreciated to this day. Unfortunately, despite receiving critical acclaim and having a wide fan base, most of those never received an anime adaptation, which would’ve allowed them to gain more recognition across the globe. This also includes Dengeki Daisy, a critically acclaimed romance that finally confirmed an anime adaptation to commemorate its 20th anniversary. Written and illustrated by Kyosuke Motomi, the manga was serialized in Shogakukan’s Betsucomi magazine from 2007 to 2013.

When Will Dengeki Daisy Premiere?

Image Courtesy of Studio Deen

Although the anime hasn’t revealed the exact release date, it will premiere next year to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the manga. The information has been confirmed on the official website of the anime, which also states that the manga has over 5 million copies in circulation worldwide. The manga has 16 volumes in total, and the English copies are available on the official website of Viz Media.

While a trailer for the anime hasn’t been revealed yet, the series shares the first look at the main characters in a gorgeous key visual. The anime is being produced by Aniplex and will be created under the banner of Studio Deen, one of the oldest animation studios in Japan, which was established in 1975. The studio is best known for acclaimed shows such as Higurashi When They Cry, Showa Genroku Rakugo Shinju, and many more.

Dengeki Daisy Breaks Silence on Anime Adaptation

Image Courtesy of Studio DEEN

On the official website of the anime, Motomi, one of the most renowned Shojo mangaka of all time, shared a new visual of the characters, along with a message for fans. The creator stated, “I heard that Dengeki Daisy is getting an anime adaptation, is that true…? It seems to be true. That’s bad.”

She continued, “I can’t believe the day has come when we’ll get to see Teru and Kurosaki in action. I’m so excited for the 2027 broadcast. To the animation staff, please take good care of Daisy. Let’s watch it together, seriously!”

Motomi is also active on her official X handle, sharing updates on the anime’s confirmation. The author also didn’t forget to thank her fans for supporting the series, which made an anime adaptation possible in the first place.

What Is The Plot of Dengeki Daisy?

Image Courtesy of Shogakukan

This age-gap romance centers around Tero Kurebayashi, who doesn’t have anyone left in her life after the death of her brother. The only solace she finds is texting someone named Daisy, who always manages to cheer her up. While Teru doesn’t know what Daisy looks like, she is able to contact the mysterious person through a cell phone her brother left for her. However, Teru could never have imagined that Daisy would turn out to be someone completely opposite to what she imagined.

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